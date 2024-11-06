After the success of this summer's Deadpool and Wolverine, Dafne Keen is back in a post-apocalyptic landscape in the first look at Night Comes. Variety has the first image from the film, and reports that the film has wrapped shooting in Canada.

The film will center around two sisters, played by Keen and Samantha Lorraine (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), who survive an apocalyptic event and are tasked with a dangerous mission that could spell salvation - or disaster - for the rest of humanity. In the image, Keen and Lorraine are clad in patchwork, makeshift outfits and heavily armed as they embark on their mysterious mission. The film will also star Heels' Alexander Ludwig in an unspecified role. Night Comes is the directorial debut of actor Jay Hernandez, best known for his roles in Suicide Squad and CBS' reboot of Magnum P.I. It is currently being shopped to distributors by production companies The Exchange and Impossible Dream Entertainment at the American Film Market in Las Vegas.

Image via The Exchange

Who Is Dafne Keen?

Keen made her first on-screen appearance at age ten on the BBC series The Refugees, in which she starred with her father, actor Will Keen. She broke out playing youthful Wolverine clone Laura, alias X-23, in the superhero movie Logan, earning widespread acclaim for her ferocious performance. She subsequently starred as protagonist Lyra Belacqua on HBO and the BBC's adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials fantasy novels; the series began in 2019 and concluded with its third and final season in 2022. She recently starred as alien Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon on the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Acolyte, and reprised her role as Laura in the box office behemoth Deadpool and Wolverine - despite claiming beforehand that she had not been approached to appear in it, to avoid spoiling the film. She is next set to star in the horror film Whistle, from The Nun director Corin Hardy, as a teen who accidentally unleashes an ancient curse from an Aztec death whistle.

Night Comes is produced by Shaun Redick (Get Out) and Yvette Yates Redick (Day Shift), alongside Big Picture Cinema Group partners Jayce Barriero and Jacky Lai. The script was written by Hernandez, Nancy Isaak and Jason Bourque.

Night Comes is now in post-production, and is being shopped at the American Film Market; it does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.