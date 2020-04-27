Daft Punk to Score Dario Argento’s Crime Movie ‘Black Glasses’

Daft Punk hasn’t released an album since 2013, but the electronic music duo are set to compose an original score for Dario Argento’s next movie, the crime film Black Glasses.

Not only have Daft Punk members Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo agreed to create new music for the Italian filmmaker, but they came to Argento with the idea, as they’re both fans of the director’s genre work.

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento told Italian outlet Repubblica (via Exclaim!/The Film Stage). “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.’” Argento also reportedly sent them the script for Black Glasses, which they felt was “one of his most interesting.”

Though Argento is unlikely to start production before September — filming had been slated to start in May prior to the pandemic — Daft Punk is already working on original tracks, and will send them to Argento “soon.” They also plan to visit Italy as soon as it’s possible to travel.

Argento’s daughter, Asia Argento, will star in Black Glasses — Dario’s first film since 2012’s Dracula 3D. “It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. [It’s] different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful,” Argento told Repubblica.

Daft Punk haven’t composed an original soundtrack since 2010’s Tron: Legacy, though they did win the Grammy for Album of the Year for 2013’s Random Access Memories, and have worked with The Weeknd in recent years.

Daft Punk are notoriously selective about who they work with, so this is exciting news for film fans, especially those who have been yearning for the Suspiria director to return behind the camera. Here’s hoping that Black Glasses is a film worthy of original Daft Punk tracks, because to waste them on a schlocky script would be a shame. We’ll keep our eyes — and our ears — open as this project comes together later this year. Stay tuned…

