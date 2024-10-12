The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub discusses the Pharrell Williams biopic Piece by Piece with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

Piece by Piece tells the story of singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams with LEGO animation, and features artists like Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

During this interview, Neville discusses working with Williams and LEGO to bring this groundbreaking project to the big screen and teases his upcoming projects.

Multi-hyphenate, multi-Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Pharrell Williams is showing the world through his eyes in the biopic Piece by Piece. The announcement that it would be told with LEGO animation took creatives and fans by surprise initially, but it no doubt piqued curiosity. Now, audiences will get to experience a legendary life in a way that dances off the screen in brilliant color. To achieve this ambitious feat, Williams employed the help of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) to help craft this vision.

An Academy Award nominee himself, Williams set out to share his journey in a way that hadn’t been done before. From discovering his love for music growing up in the Virginia Beach projects to his major contributions to the music industry, Piece by Piece encourages all audiences to build their own dreams from the ground up.

For Piece by Piece, Neville tells Collider’s Steve Weintraub, “I kind of made the film twice.” To capture Williams’ story, they enlisted the help of the talented industry titans whose own journeys have crossed paths with Williams, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani, Pusha T, and Kendrick Lamar. “There’s such goodwill for Pharrell,” Neville says, explaining how these artists were willing to contribute their own stories, and then how that standard documentary material was then transformed into LEGO animation. Of the animation and teaming up with LEGO, Neville shares the discussion they had about skin tones and hairstyles, tricky scenes and gags, LEGO pieces that don’t exist — yet —, and how Piece by Piece wouldn’t exist at all without LEGO’s participation. Check out the full conversation below for tons more about the movie, as well as Neville’s future projects with Saturday Night Live and his Paul McCartney documentary.

Going for the EGOT With 'Piece by Piece the Musical'

COLLIDER: I read that you've won an Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy. Is this true?

MORGAN NEVILLE: That is true.

So, how are you gonna go get the Tony? Seriously.

NEVILLE: A Tony is a hard one. I did a documentary called Best of Enemies that played in the West End in London last year and I think they're gonna try and bring it to Broadway this coming year, but I still don't think I’d get the credit that's gonna get me a Tony on it. So, I don't know. Maybe Piece by Piece the Musical on Broadway. [Laughs]

You never know.

NEVILLE: You never know, I know. I mean, we tried to do 20 Feet from Stardom as a musical, and it never happened. I think it actually could have happened.

I just interviewed Helen Mirren, and she is missing the Grammy, and she just did an album, like a spoken-word thing.

NEVILLE: That's funny.

You and Helen Mirren, I mean, how often do you get to say that you're in the same boat? You're missing one letter.

NEVILLE: I know. I think Steve Martin has the same. He has an EGO, like I have. How do we come up with a play? I mean, Steve has actually written plays and has been nominated for Tonys but has never won a Tony.

That actually has to hurt a little bit, but he's had a decent career.

NEVILLE: Yeah, he’ll be fine.

Pharrell Williams' Biopic Was Never Going to Be Anything Else

"There was no plan B."

Image via Focus Features

First of all, I want to start by saying how much I enjoyed Piece by Piece. I thought there was such a perfect melding. It was just meant to be. But what the hell would you have done if LEGO said no?

NEVILLE: There wouldn't have been a movie. It would have died right then. We thought a little bit about it. We're like, “What happens if they say no?” And there was no plan B. It was LEGO or nothing. So, thank god they said yes. But it's the kind of thing, as you were suggesting, it's so hard to understand what it is and why it is, but I think when you see the film, you're like, “Oh, there's no other way this film could be made.”

100%. And it's also as simple as that one scene where he is seeing music and the colors, and he's in front of the speaker. That scene alone is like, “Oh, of course, it needs to be LEGO.”

NEVILLE: We did a little short proof of concept because we had to show people that it was gonna work, and so I did that scene. It wasn't as developed as it is in the final film, but we did a version of that scene, and it totally worked. When I showed it to people, I was like, “I think this crazy idea is actually gonna be exciting.” Because you watch that scene, and you're like, “I wanna see the rest of this movie now. I wanna know where this is gonna go.”

What surprised you about the collaboration with LEGO? Because they had to invent new pieces and do stuff to make this movie happen.

NEVILLE: LEGO were pretty hands-off about most things. They have a kind of bible of rules about what you can do with LEGO and how to work in LEGO animation. Things in the film are built; they're all out of pieces that, if they don't exist, they could exist, and they would have to exist physically in the world. LEGO joints don't bend, necks don't bend, but you can cheat a little bit. Because we were saying, “We have all these characters dancing. How much can we get a LEGO mini-thing to dance? How much can you wiggle and still be within the guidelines of what feels practical?” So, there were tons of those guidelines, and that's part of why we worked with Pure Imagination was they had worked with LEGO, and they knew how LEGO animation works, too.

But I have to say, from the get-go, my pitch with them took, like, 10 minutes, and they were like, “We kind of love this idea.” They knew that this was both kind of different, but also was gonna push them in different directions that would be good. They got all that. So, I mean, we had a lot of discussions with them about skin tones and about hairstyles, and they got it. These were good discussions to have, and if you even look at the products that have come out, like this new little Pharrell product they put out, there's a whole tableau of LEGO faces, of all these different skin tones that didn't exist a year ago, which is great. That's so cool. But I think they bought into it. The one thing we agreed on in the beginning was that I was not going to make a rated-R movie.

'Piece by Piece' Was Almost PG-13

"We weren't going to have a LEGO joint or something."

Image via Focus Features

I have to ask about a specific scene. What was it like showing them when they're in the studio with Snoop and there's the fog being blown, and it's clearly them getting stoned?

NEVILLE: It made them uncomfortable, but we always knew we weren't gonna have a LEGO joint or something. That was not gonna be in it. So, having the smoke there, they were okay with it. What really happened is that the film was PG-13, and when we looked at it, the studio came back and said, “Look, you're actually not far from a PG, and if we bleep two “shits” and do something about the smoke, we could get a PG rating instead of a PG-13.” That doesn't sound like it means anything, but it actually meant that internationally, the film could be screened in many, many more places and in many more contexts. I thought about it, and I was like, “What if we just have a character with a can of spray that says PG Spray,” which we did, and it actually turned out to be one of my favorite little gags, but it was just a solution to a problem.

I laughed my ass off when I saw that.

NEVILLE: There you go. It was fun. I love limitations because you end up coming up with creative solutions. I often set up a set of rules for myself when starting a film just because it gives me something to rub against, to find the friction to make something creative. Almost every time, I come up with some rules for a film.

I read that LEGO is gonna do sets based on this film. Is that true?

NEVILLE: They did one set that just came out with Pharrell, the first Pharrell thing. It's a little spaceship and Pharrell.

I wasn't sure if they were doing others.

NEVILLE: I don't know. There's been some talk, but I don't know. I would like them to. That would be awesome.

100%.

NEVILLE: When we made the film, we didn't tell people we were making a LEGO movie.

I know because all of a sudden, when I heard about it, I was like, “Wait, what?”

NEVILLE: But we didn't tell the people in the film we were making a LEGO movie, but it's been interesting as people found out it was a LEGO movie and then saw their characters. Now, a lot of them are like, “Hey, we want to be a LEGO too.” The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. I would love for there to be a Snoop set, a Daft Punk set, and a Missy Elliott set. All of that would be awesome.

Image via Focus Features

I literally just moderated an event with the Daft Punk's creative. The third member, essentially. Interstella 5555.

NEVILLE: I met him, Cédric [Hervet]. He came to our office to look at the Daft Punk scene. They can be very tough about how they're represented, and I was nervous. He saw it, and he loved it and it was like, “Oh, that was great!” I love how they look, how they turned out, but I'm a big Daft Punk fan, too, and it was just super cool. That's actually been really fun to see everybody in the film get excited about suddenly being a LEGO, myself included.

Image via Focus Features

The other thing is that they say no to so many things that they could have easily been like, “Nope.”

NEVILLE: Yeah.

Pharrell Williams Has Over 80 Outfits in 'Piece by Piece'

Image via Focus Features

One thing people don't realize about animation is that not every shot costs the same; some shots are more expensive than others. What were shots in the film that you would think are not expensive or difficult but ended up being huge pains in the ass?

NEVILLE: It's funny because normally in LEGO animation, there are a number of things that Lord Miller and other people tend to have done, is they tend to have some mega sets that are like the bat cave or something — really beautiful, really elaborate sets, and they use those sets a lot. We were constantly jumping from set to set to set to set to set. Normally, in a LEGO movie, your character may just have one set of clothes for the entire film or maybe two — Pharrell had more than 80 sets of clothes for his film. So, just the character design stuff was elaborate. A lot of times, with the sets in that documentary way, you don't get to build the world you're filming in; you inherit it. So, I kept saying, “Let's just grab buildings, and we'll just stage things there.” That's what you do in a documentary or sets or backs of things when you're montaging, as you do in a documentary, but you don't do in animation, where you're just jumping from location, location to location. That was complicated.

I would say, without a doubt, the two hardest things were the water and all the crowds. Those tend to be expensive and elaborate things to do. I love how the water stuff turned out, too. That was really fun to figure out.

How much did you debate getting into why The Neptunes broke up? Was it something that Pharrell didn't really want to get into? Where was he in terms of, “I don’t really want to cover this?”

NEVILLE: He didn't say any of that. Nothing was off limits. The thing is, The Neptunes never broke up in any big way. There was never a fight or an announcement. They just stopped working together. When I started the film, Chad [Hugo] and Pharrell were working together. I filmed with Pharrell and Chad in the studio when I was getting material to start to think about visualizing the film. The relationship has always been kind of off and on, off and on. I talked to Chad, and there wasn't like, “Oh, that's a sign.” There was no scene. There was just, “We're all doing our own thing, and we weren't getting along great and whatever.” But there wasn't really a dare there that I could hang anything on.

Image via Focus Features

How tough was it to get the clearances in this movie?

NEVILLE: It was complicated because there were so many different people involved in everything. I will say there's such goodwill for Pharrell that it opened up a ton of doors for people like Daft Punk, Jay-Z, or whomever to help out. I don't want to say it wasn't difficult because I know my producers worked for a very long time, very hard, to get all that stuff, but there was no big hurdle that we couldn't get over with the film, which is great.

It's nice when people like someone. It's nice and easy.

NEVILLE: It helps. Animation is insanely difficult in and of itself. It was years. I mean, I kind of made the film twice. We made the film once with all the interviews, storyboards, archive footage, videos, and movie clips, and we put it all together and screened it multiple times and got it working before we ever did anything. Then we went to Pure Imagination, and we started again. We re-storyboarded the entire film. But it's an unusual process for everybody. Even when we're storyboarding, we often had supplemental clips with the storyboards that would show you what a music video really looked like or what somebody's face really looked like when they were talking and saying this thing. You've got a kind of source material that you don't have in most animated movies.

Image via Focus Features

When you signed on to do this, you probably didn't realize what you're really getting yourself into. Is making a movie like this again — maybe not LEGO but animation again — something where you're like, “Get the f away from me,” or was it such an amazing experience that doing something radical again might be something you wanna do?

NEVILLE: Ask me in a couple of weeks when the film comes out. I think part of being a filmmaker is going through pregnancy, where it's incredibly painful, and then you have a kind of selective amnesia about it after the fact because the baby is so cute. I know going into a project like this, like, it's gonna hurt, but you don't focus on that. You just say, “Look, I'll deal with that because I know it's gonna be worth it.” So, yeah, I would totally do another animated movie. There are all kinds of different things I've thought about doing and have talked about doing because, in a way, masochistically, the pain is where you grow. I learned more doing this film than on any film I've ever done, and so as hard as that is, it's actually really fulfilling at this point in my career to feel like I'm learning that much. I love that.

Sure. The question also becomes, what's the subject matter that you can do with animation? There are a lot of those questions.

'Man on the Run' Is an "Incredibly Important Chapter People Don't Know"

Neville's Paul McCartney documentary explores the man after the Beatles.

Image via Getty Images

I'm a big Paul McCartney fan, and I believe you might be working on something that involves Paul McCartney. What is the status of that project? Where are you in the edit? When might people like me see it?

NEVILLE: I haven't talked about it other than our first announcement, but I don't think it's any big secret. I'm very far in the project. It's gonna come out next year.

Are you aiming for the festivals, like late next year?

NEVILLE: It’s all still up for debate. But the film's almost done, and I'm really excited about it. I'm a colossal McCartney and Beatles fan, but when I grew up, I was too young to buy Beatles records when they were together, but I remember buying London Town and Back to the Egg. Those were some of the first albums I ever bought, those Wings albums, and so it's been great as a fan. But also, part of what I love about that story of Paul in the decade after the Beatles is he's just a guy trying to figure out his life after you've been a Beatle since you were 17. How do you be a person after that? Who are you? That whole story, I find it very humanizing. So, anyway, I've been loving that, and we're getting very, very close on it.

The other reason I'm excited to see it is that the Beatles’ days have been documented in 1,000 ways. You can analyze it from what they ate for lunch to…

NEVILLE: I know. I’ve seen it all, I've read it all.

But the stuff that he did in the ‘70s with Wings and that whole period, it’s not really in-depth with anyone, as far as I know.

NEVILLE: I always felt, particularly the documentary, there's been very little about it. I interviewed every member of Wings who's alive, including Denny Laine, who passed away, and some of them had never done an interview before for something. So, it did feel like fresh ground to talk about.

That's what I mean.

NEVILLE: Which is great about one of the most famous people on the planet, that there's an incredibly important chapter there that people don't really know.

The Beatles were documented everywhere they went. There's so much footage, even though it was all on film, and I just don't know how it is with Paul in the ‘70s with Wings and everything he did. Was everything being documented, or were there a lot of areas where you had to figure out talking heads to bring something through?

NEVILLE: No, not as much as the Beatles. A lot of it was documented, but actually, Linda was a photographer. Linda took so many photos, and they had movie cameras constantly, so there were tons of home movies. So, it's not like the Beatles, but there's a fair amount of material, and a lot of material that's never been seen, which is amazing.

How the hell did you get it to two hours or whatever the runtime? Because there’s so much to talk about.

NEVILLE: It's hard, and it’s the thing I'm always calibrating. How much is this for fans, and how much is it for somebody who maybe doesn't know anything about Paul in a way or know anything about this chapter of Paul's life? It's gotta do both. The fan part of me is like, “Oh, can I just look at every stitch of everything?” But I feel like when you shape a story, this happens in every film — there's interesting stuff, but it just doesn't fit the story. It's not like I'm just there to catalog everything that happened in those years — that's what Wikipedia is for. It's like, “What's the story I'm trying to tell? Paul is a character in the story. What's his journey and what are the scenes that tell that story?” And so, in a way, the stuff that doesn't fit makes itself apparent. Some of my favorite Wings songs or McCartney songs from the ‘70s — I mean, I got most of my favorite ones in there, but there are a couple of my favorites where I'm like, “It's not even in there!” [Laughs] It just doesn't fit.

In this day and age with streaming and Blu-ray and everything else, how much are you like, “We're gonna make the two-hour movie that you can put in theaters,” or the one that's gonna play at TIFF or wherever it's going to be, and then while you're editing, you're making for hardcore fans the extended version for streaming or do you view it as, “We're making the one version and this is all it's gonna be?”

NEVILLE: I tend to only think about the one version. I used to love the DVD days when you knew you had a good scene, and you could stick it on a DVD as a bonus material. I love directors’ commentaries, and I love all that, and I miss all that, but I do like to think of a film as more of a singular, complete piece and not that malleable. Not that I ever wouldn't go back and do, like, a redux ever, or do my Ridley Scott Napoleon and add an extra 40 minutes of stuff. It could be done. But it's funny because often if I were to go back and re-edit my films, they would be shorter.

I've heard that from a number of people.

'Saturday Night Live' Is Celebrating It's 50th All Year in 2025

Image via NBC

You're obviously working on McCartney, but you have a tendency of making a lot of stuff and producing a lot of stuff. Is there anything else you're currently working on or is it all super confidential?

NEVILLE: I think the only other project, which I can't say much about, but it is public, is, I am doing a big project for Saturday Night Live 50. It was mentioned in the New York Times by Lorne Michaels.

Are you filming this year?

NEVILLE: I've been working on it for the past year and a half. I shouldn't say too much about it.

I won't pressure you even though I can't wait. I'm a huge SNL fan, so I'm now very curious. Do you think I'll probably be seeing it then soon?

NEVILLE: It’s complicated because there are a bunch of different pieces for SNL 50, and the pieces are coming out all through next year, actually.

Piece by Piece is now in theaters.

8 10 Piece by Piece A vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams, told through the lens of LEGO animation. Director Morgan Neville Cast Pharrell Williams , Gwen Stefani , Kendrick Lamar , Timbaland , justin timberlake , Busta Rhymes , Jay-Z , snoop dogg , Morgan Neville Distributor(s) Focus Features

Get Tickets