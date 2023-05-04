From creators Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Prime Video’s new police drama series Dahaad pits a small-town cop against a menacing serial killer of women. The eight-episode show stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role of a tough-as-nails cop, while Vijay Varma plays the killer. Dahaad (meaning “roar” in Hindi) is set in the heartland of India, a favorite sandbox for crime storytelling in the country.

The drama unfolds when several women are found dead under mysterious circumstances. While it is initially assumed that they died by suicide, after having eloped with their partners, sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sinha) discovers patterns that tie the deaths together. Suspecting the worst, she sniffs out clues that lead her to Varma’s creepy antagonist — an unassuming-looking “family man” named Anand, whom she describes at one point as a “demon.” He appears for the first time midway through the trailer, apparently teaching very young children a lesson on morality. “God is watching,” he says quietly, warning the children to be good.

The trailer doesn’t simply set up the stakes and leave the rest to the imagination; it actually shows Anjali confronting and arresting Anand. But she’s met with pushback from her partner (played by Gulshan Devaiah) and other naysayers, who refuse to believe that such a regular person, a teacher, could be capable of such terrible crimes. The show also appears to address small-town Indian sexism, when a couple of youths mock Anjali, and she gives it back to them. But all references to caste discrimination and right-wing nationalism, both of which were alluded to in an earlier description of the show, are completely absent from the trailer, which ends with a rather sinister scene in which Anand repeatedly tells a woman to “smile.”

Image via Prime Video

Varma is coming off of arguably the most acclaimed performance of his career, in Netflix’s dark comedy Darlings. Incidentally, he played a similar monster in that film as well. The up-and-comer previously appeared in Netflix's A Suitable Boy and She. He will next star in the Bollywood adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Sinha, on the other hand, needs a win. Having gotten her start on the biggest scale possible — she debuted opposite the superstar Salman Khan in 2010’s blockbuster Dabangg — her career has been marred by a series of unsuccessful attempts at playing leads.

Creators Kagti and Akhtar Have a Strong Track Record

The very rustic Dahaad, which premiered in the Berlinale Series section at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, marks a change of pace for Kagti and Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films, the production house behind glossy titles such as the hit Prime Video series Made in Heaven and the upcoming Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics. But Akhtar and Kagti have a glowing track record as filmmakers with a particularly strong voice. Their most acclaimed project remains the rap drama Gully Boy, which was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in 2019 after premiering, like Dahaad, in Berlin. The film essentially introduced Varma to the world. On Dahaad, Tiger Baby is collaborating with Excel Entertainment, a production house known for more populist entertainment, co-owned by Akhtar’s brother Farhan Akhtar.

The series is co-directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and will debut on Prime Video on May 12. You can watch the trailer here, and read the official synopsis down below.