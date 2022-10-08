With DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, co-creators Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (Glee) could have redefined the serial-killer story — if the show had not fundamentally failed the victims. In the two weeks since the "Milwaukee Monster" biopic landed on Netflix, it has become one of the streaming platform's most-watched shows. Since it premiered, the show has received backlash for depicting Dahmer as a tragic antihero, criticism at Netflix for labeling the show LGBTQ+ and anger for neglecting to offer any meaningful insight into the lives of his victims.

When Murphy first announced his plans for a Dahmer biopic as part of his $300 million Netflix deal, Monster promised to tell the story from the victims' point of view. And yet, over the course of 10 episodes, only Tony Hughes (Rodney Burford) is given screen time, the only victim with any kind of narrative arc. Instead, it charts Dahmer’s (Evan Peters) diabolical descent into murder, cannibalism, and necrophilia. Peters appears in every single episode, and the focus is exclusively on Jeffrey Dahmer. Where is Ernest Marquez Miller? James Doxtator? Raymond Smith?

What 'Dahmer' Could Have Done Differently

Dahmer doesn’t employ the traditional multi-character perspective that has become a mainstay in Murphy’s previous properties like American Horror Story or Pose. It's a characteristic of his style of storytelling that is conspicuous by its absence, and so is the large ensemble of characters who usually populate serialized dramas like The Normal Heart. The creators had an opportunity to utilize the true crime format for a nuanced exploration of the families and the victims’ lives, which would have provided a sensitive entry point into a horrific story for the viewer.

Another avenue they might have explored was how our media and culture mythologize psychopaths. A possible way of telling the story is by introducing several characters and relegating Dahmer to a peripheral character. Relying on only what is suggested, the viewer could have been offered only glimpses of him, drip-fed information through reporting, anecdotal stories, court proceedings, and community hearsay. There was nothing preventing the showrunners from telling a story in a similar vein to Four Lives, about the Stephen Port murders in the UK. Yes, it tackles systemic racism, and homophobia, and how the violence and hatred directed toward minorities is breathtaking. Evan Peters' performance lends the show a visceral, uneasy immediacy and Richard Jenkins is Emmy-worthy as Lionel Dahmer, but this is minor praise. There is a sense of dissatisfaction with how the show was structured and how it has elevated Dahmer to near-mythic status. Investigations into the victims' lives would have given the show an authentic, authoritative voice. We know the creators have often written the stories of people who are usually marginalized and misunderstood. So that begs the question: why didn’t they?

The Victims

Dahmer murdered, tortured, dismembered, and succumbed to necrophilia and cannibalism with 17 innocent men and boys between 1978 and 1991. As a result of police incompetence, he was able to operate during this period and avoid detection. The majority of his victims POC, queer or disadvantaged, and had been lured to Dahmer’s squalid apartment with promises of cash. Tracy Edwards was a man Dahmer picked up in a gay bar and brought him back to his apartment. The killer handcuffed the terrified man and threatened to "eat his heart" until Edwards overpowered him and escaped, bringing Dahmer’s gruesome crime spree to an end on July 22, 1991. Ronald Flowers was another young man who almost met the same fate as Dahmer’s victims had Dahmer’s grandmother not been present at the time.

Insider has since published an essay following Netflix's premiere of the divisive series from Rita Isbell, the sister of Dahmer's victim Errol Lindsey, who writes about how the recreation of her victim impact statement bothered her. Errol Lindsey was the youngest member of the family and was running an errand when he met Dahmer. "If I didn't know any better, I would've thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That's why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then." Rita told Insider. "I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it."

NBC News also published an in-depth and thoughtful article interviewing black and queer Milwaukeeans, some of whom knew the victims and others who have lived in the shadow of Jeffrey Dahmer since childhood. "Ryan Murphy has just been so amazing for the community,” Eric Wynn told reporter Jo Yurcaba, adding that he was a big fan of another Murphy series — Pose. "And then to turn around and just slap us like this for profit and sensationalism — I was so disappointed."

The Phenomenon of True Crime

True crime is a multi-million dollar industry, and it is not a recent thing. As human beings, we’ve nurtured a collective fascination with the darker side of human nature in pop culture since the 1970s. Following the Vietnam War, spree killings and serial killers (the term "serial murderers" was coined by FBI agent Robert Ressler in the 1970s) became more prominent with the arrest of both Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry’s true-crime collaboration Helter Skelter, published in 1974 (the definitive book on Charles Manson and "the Family," their trial, and subsequent prosecution) was one of the first examples of true crime that lit a fuse for crime obsessives and saw regular people delve into the why of these criminals.

A decade earlier, Truman Capote placed himself into his own true crime narrative chronicling the murders of the Clutter family and the aftermath in a farming community in Kansas in his novel In Cold Blood. NCB capitalized on true crime with the release of dozens of substandard television movies on serial killers throughout the 80s. Today, Making a Murderer, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, and now Monster are huge ratings hits and money-makers for the streaming platform. What is problematic about this subgenre is the way macabre details and dead bodies fuel consumers’ interests, not human beings. Do we actually stop to consider the very real cost of the impact of violent crime on people?

Dahmer was not a monster or a bogeyman; in fact, there was nothing special about him. He was a coward who preyed on vulnerable men and boys and engaged in the most perverse and barbaric behavior. The best thing we can all do is remember those whose lives were cut short, lives Dahmer took away, and forget he ever existed.