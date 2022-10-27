Perhaps the most interesting thing about the weirdly titled Netflix series Dahmer- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is how people have reacted to the show. This latest in the string of Ryan Murphy shows has quickly become one of Netflix’s biggest releases, but it has also raised a lot of questions in regard to the genre of true crime. Some have heralded the show as a good example of the genre, while others have pointed out how disrespectful the show is to the real world victims and their families.

True crime has been a hot topic for a while now, especially as the genre has exploded in popularity in the last decade. From TV shows to podcasts, movies, and more, the genre isn’t going away anytime soon. In fact, there seems to be a growing little cottage industry of true crime centered around Jeffrey Dahmer specifically. At this point, it seems like there’s a new movie or TV show about it every year. The machine churning out so much material based on this one horrible man begins to ask: is it breaking some kind of ethical code to profit off of these murders? The short answer is maybe, but the reason why is a bit more complicated. Before we get into the ethics behind, we must clarify one thing.

What is “True Crime” Anyway?

True crime is a genre spanning over books, podcasts, documentaries, and biopics. In its simplest terms the genre is a recounting or retelling of any crime that has actually happened in real life. It exists between the cracks of documentary and sensationalist journalism. As weird as it to think of in this context, the new show on Netflix is technically a biopic of Jeffrey Dahmer. It seems a little off-putting to view it in that way, since biopics are typically reserved for beloved figures like musicians or athletes. Sometimes information will be presented as close to reality as possible, and other times it can be about as real as horror movies like The Conjuring that started with “based on a true story.”

Is There a Problem With Liking True Crime?

Absolutely not! It’s rather annoying when people try to discredit an entire genre as being bad. There are plenty of good and valid reasons to like true crime, and anyone who says otherwise just has an unnecessary hatred for the genre. Honestly, just saying “I like true crime” is a valid enough reason to like it. You don’t have to have any specific reason, the same way no one should have to justify why they like action or comedies. Often, hatred for the genre stems from the fact that it’s most popular among women. All throughout film and TV history, media with largely female demographics are also the ones that get made fun of the most. Rom-coms from the '80s to the 2000s were often dismissed as “chick flicks” as if they were some lower form of art. In the 2010s, the trend of Young Adult novel adaptations, particularly the Twilight series, were made fun of to hell and back. And now, people look back at these movies fondly. It shouldn’t be needed to say that it’s dumb to make fun of something because it’s largely enjoyed by women, but apparently it has to be said. In short, if anyone is telling you that it’s not good to like a specific genre, they’re probably just full of it.

A Series of Bad Faith Criticism

Another series of bad faith takes on the genre that you can see echoed on social media platforms like Twitter, is that they lead people to worshiping serial killers like celebrities. This is such a bad faith criticism because it’s mostly anecdotal and jumping to conclusions. It’s a lot like the argument that video games make people violent, which takes anecdotal stories to reach a conclusion that doesn’t really add up. Correlation doesn’t equal causation, and it seems like people will willingly ignore this if they feel it proves whatever they already believed.

Another bad faith criticism is that these products glorify the killers by making them the leads and having them played by beloved actors. Right now, this conversation is centered around Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer. But, flashback to a couple of years ago and people were saying the same thing about Zac Efron portraying Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The reason this is bad faith is the assumption that these actors were cast because they’re attractive to make these killers more appealing. Sure, these actors are hot, but that’s hardly the reason they took these roles. Especially with Peters, who in every image of the show looks like he hasn’t showered since the Reagan administration. These actors are in these movies for three reasons. Firstly, they’re good actors. Secondly, they draw in an audience. Thirdly, and most importantly, it creates a degree of separation with the audience that makes these movies and shows easier to stomach watching. If you’re just watching a recreation of murders and assault, it becomes dangerously close to being exploitation. But, when it is an actor or actress that you already like, there’s a part of your brain going, “Wow, what a good performance!” This is actually a pretty important aspect, because when these stories are more palatable in this way, it often subconsciously encourages the audience to do their own research on the events.

Edutainment?

The term “edutainment," a portmanteau of “education” and "entertainment," is often only used when discussing children’s television. We’re talking pre-school level shows here. The term refers to shows that tell fictional stories intertwined with lessons. Think of Sesame Street; each episode will follow a day in the life of the Muppet characters living on Sesame Street. But, it’s broken up into sections that teach kids life lessons on how to treat others, or basic skills like spelling and counting. This might sound a bit reductive, but adults love edutainment too, it just took a different form.

For adults, we love things like documentaries and biopics that will entertain us and also make us feel like we are learning something. Hamilton, one of the biggest pieces of pop culture in the past decade, is edutainment. Not even Hamilton gets everything right; it massages the truth to make for a better story. The problem when true crime does this, is that even though a lot of people will be inspired to do more research on their own, not everyone will. And while getting some facts wrong about Alexander Hamilton isn’t a huge deal in the grand scheme of things, having misconceptions around the topics of true crime sometimes can be.

The Real Problem of True Crime Isn’t the Audience, It’s the Creators

When dealing with the topic of serial killers and their victims and survivors, it’s impossible to not brush up against topics like trauma and mental illness. If creators aren’t careful, they can end up doing more harm than good. Indirectly giving people misconceptions about these topics can lead them to forming beliefs that are based on lies. Sadly, these projects can perpetuate the idea that everyone with mental illness is a terrible person or that they’re “just crazy.” These are very harmful misconceptions that can actively hurt people.

More than that, it’s hard to look at some true crime products and not see them as cynical products exploiting victims for profit. A lot has been said about Dahmer on that front, and with the absolute glut of shows and movies about Dahmer out there it’s hard not to see the show in this way. This isn’t to say that any of these projects have to be 100% truthful — no piece of media is — and even documentaries will always have some form of implicit bias. It’s the nature of the medium. But it’s irresponsible to soften these abusers and killers. Having an actor play them for a degree of separation is different from blatantly spreading lies.

Empathy is Really Important

It can’t be emphasized enough that when making true crime, there has to be a lot of empathy present toward the victims. These dark and serious subjects being covered can be very triggering people, it’s why a lot of people won’t watch true crime. “Triggered” is often a term that is misused as being something that made someone upset, but the actual meaning is way more serious than that. Being angry or upset isn’t being “triggered." A trigger is something that can cause horrible panic attacks or retraumatize someone. It’s not something that can be easily fixed, and oftentimes people don’t even know what their triggers are until it happens. While most individuals have the power to not watch something or to turn it off if it becomes too intense, victims and the families of the victims can’t in this specific case. The massive popularity of the Dahmer Netflix series was inescapable. Even if you weren’t watching it, you were hearing and reading about it online or on social media. It’s too ever present to not notice if you were someone directly involved and were online. This is when true crime can become exploitation, because it’s generating profit for massive companies while taking advantage of the life story of victims.

Ask yourself this, and this is the question that should guide anyone making true crime: how would you feel if the person responsible for the worst thing that has ever happened to you was suddenly being advertised as the lead on a popular Netflix show played by a beloved actor mostly known for playing a charming superhero?

Seeing that question written out should make your skin crawl with the potential for how wrong this can quickly go. Most true crime shows aren’t nearly that exploitive. Even the Dahmer show at least attempts at telling a version of the story that highlights how the police and justice systems failed the victims. Whether it stuck the landing or not in that front is up to each viewer, but this iteration is just another drop in the bucket on this specific subject matter.

You can read a million think pieces out there that explain why true crime is good or bad, but viewing in that way removes any nuance. True crime is just a genre, there is nothing good or bad about it, and there certainly isn’t any reason to not like it. But it does put creators into a tricky situation where things can very quickly make them look bad, or worse, could retraumatize someone. No piece of media is ever worth retraumatizing someone. It’s up to the creators to treat the material tactfully, and it’s up to the audience to do their own research if they feel like something they learned from the show is false. It’s important for everyone to just have some empathy for the people that were actually hurt by the actions and people these shows are based on.