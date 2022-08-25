Netflix has just released the first look image of Dahmer, showing Evan Peters as the infamous title character. The streamer has released a very brief 9-second teaser for the limited series as well. Dahmer is created by Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, and The Politician and Hollywood co-creator Ian Brennan.

The show, which has also been dubbed Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, will tell the horrific story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered seventeen young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, but through the eyes of his victims. The limited series will also delve deep into the unjust way Wisconsin police handled the Jeffrey Dahmer murder investigations.

While the first official image for the Dahmer limited series does showcase the actor in character, only his back side profile is visible. Also, the brief and eerie teaser doesn't offer much actual footage from the upcoming limited series, but it does suggest the type of unsettling mood the audience is in for. The teaser begins with a slow zoom shot into the title character's eye. As the shot continues, the iris starts to appear to be completely black, and it proceeds to basically swallow the viewer whole.

In addition to Peters, Dahmer stars Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins. Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock serve as the series directors. Murphy and Brennan also serve as executive producers on the upcoming series. Murphy and Brennan wrote the first four episodes of the limited series, while Brennan penned the fifth solo. Mock, David McMillan, Reilly Smith, and Todd Kubrak are also credited as writers on the show.

The notorious serial killer at the forefront of this limited series has been depicted in two prior films. In 2002, Jeremy Renner portrayed Jeffrey Dahmer in 2002's Dahmer. Then in 2017, former Disney star Ross Lynch tackled the role of a teenage version of Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer, which was based on a comic book of the same name by the real-life classmate of Dahmer, Derf Backderf.

Peters is a frequent collaborator of Murphy's, having appeared in nine of ten American Horror Story seasons. Peters also appeared in eight episodes of Pose. Murphy has been busy developing several new Netflix shows, including The Watcher and A Chorus Line. Murphy has two upcoming shows at FX as well; American Love Story and American Sports Story.

Netflix is expected to release Dahmer sometime later this year.