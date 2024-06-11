The Big Picture Jon Stewart is set to host live episodes of The Daily Show following 2024 presidential debates in June and September.

The show will tape live episodes after debates between President Biden and former President Trump.

Stewart's return has boosted ratings, with the show covering every presidential cycle since 2000.

Jon Stewart is back to hosting The Daily Show on Mondays, but he's getting ready to bring even more of his signature flair to TV audiences as the 2024 presidential election nears. Comedy Central has announced that Stewart will host two live episodes of The Daily Show following the presidential debates in June and September. This will mark Stewart's first live shows since he returned to host The Daily Show on Monday evenings this past January alongside a rotating cast of comedians.

Stewart will tape live shows following both scheduled debates between the presumptive presidential nominees, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The first live show will air on Thursday, June 27, following the CNN debate, and the second will air on Tuesday, Sept. 10, following the ABC debate. Both live episodes of The Daily Show will air on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET., the same time slot where the political comedy show normally airs.

Stewart's live shows are part of The Daily Show's ongoing Indecision 2024 election coverage. As part of this full-fledged coverage, the show will tape a full week of episodes from both major political party conventions: the Republican National Convention, which will take place in Milwaukee from July 15 to 18, and the Democratic National Convention, which will take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22. This is hardly a new frontier for The Daily Show, as the series has covered every presidential election cycle consistently since 2000. Over the years, some of its notable guests have included Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and numerous presidential candidates from both sides of the aisle.

Stewart is Back to Form at 'The Daily Show'

Stewart was the full-time host of The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, and returned to host the show on Mondays starting this year. Under his tenure, The Daily Show won a slew of Primetime Emmys and became one of the most successful political series on television, so it is unsurprising that the show has had its highest ratings this year since 2015, when Stewart left. He also garnered praise for The Problem with Jon Stewart, a show he hosted on Apple TV+ from 2021 to 2023.

Beyond returning to host on Mondays, Stewart also executive produces The Daily Show for his Busboy Productions banner alongside showrunner Jen Flanz and Stewart's manager, James Dixon. New episodes of The Daily Show air Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central, and can be streamed the following day on Paramount+.

