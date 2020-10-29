Kamala Harris Will Make a Timely Return to ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ Tonight

With just five days left before Election Day, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will appear as a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. It’s been over a year since Harris last appeared on The Daily Show. Previously, she came on the Comedy Central nightly news show in February 2019 with plans to discuss policing and criminal justice in America. What resulted from Harris’ candid and measured conversation with Daily Show host Trevor Noah was a profound and necessary interview about one of the most pressing concerns facing the nation today.

Now, Harris will return for the Thursday, October 29 episode of The Daily Show. Due to COVID-safe guidelines, Harris’ interview will be conducted via video call with Noah, who now hosts a socially-distanced version of the show from his home. The virtual interview is set to run for 45 minutes and will, ostensibly, go in-depth on a variety of issues around the 2020 election. The interview will be available to watch on the Daily Show‘s YouTube channel after it airs tonight.

It cannot be overstated how timely Harris return to The Daily Show is. In these pivotal final days, reports of the high early voter turnout or various polling numbers may serve as a comfort to some. However, encouraging voters to go to the polls and cast their ballot in the election cycle is still of the utmost importance. Harris spending the time to get the word out about voting and using a trusted platform like The Daily Show to do it is a smart move. Plus, watching Harris and Noah come together to discuss the most important issues we’re facing will no doubt feel like a respite from the absolute madness coming out of The White House these days. Why not tune in?

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah featuring Kamala Harris will air tonight (October 29) on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch Harris’ previous Daily Show appearance from 2019 below. For more, find out what former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is up to these days.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.