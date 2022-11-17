Variety reports that former President Barack Obama will be appearing as a guest on the late night show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Obama is scheduled to appear on the November 17 episode, which is airing exclusively on Comedy Central at 11 p.m. The 44th President will be discussing a number of issues with Noah, including the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum, and what has been described as "critical issues facing America and the world today".

The interview will be the third time Noah and Obama have been in conversation with each other, but this will be Obama's first in-person visit to the show. He previously appeared in a 2021 pandemic-era virtually taped show, and also did one of his final interviews while still serving as commander in chief with Noah present at the White House.

The interview comes at an intriguing time, politically. Last week's midterm elections saw the Republican Party take control of the House of Representatives, after a two-year reign by the Democrats, while Obama's successor in the White House, Donald Trump, has announced he intends to stand for President once more in 2024, despite twice being impeached while in office.

Image via Freeborne Media

RELATED: 10 Great Novels Recommended by Barack Obama

Noah announced back in September that this year would be his final year in charge of The Daily Show. Having taken over from Jon Stewart in 2015, he has become a household name, interviewing many notable names from the world of politics, including President Joe Biden and current Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

Obama is no stranger to appearing on late night television. After his inauguration, he appeared alongside Jay Leno on NBC's The Tonight Show. His visit was billed as the first-ever late-night talk show appearance by a sitting president. Obama also visited Noah's predecessor, Stewart, as well as regularly visiting David Letterman on CBS. Since the retirement of the elder statesmen of late-night TV, he has also appeared with Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Most often, Obama has had an agenda –to promote a piece of legislation or encourage young people to sign up for Obamacare. Most memorably, perhaps, Obama appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Fallon on his popular segment, Slow Jam the News. Accompanied by Fallon and The Roots, Obama bigged up his own accomplishments from his time in charge, like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, job growth, and the Affordable Care Plan.

Noah's final episode on The Daily Show will air on December 8. You can see a clip of Obama on The Tonight Show below.