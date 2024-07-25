The Big Picture Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell express interest in reprising their roles in Fresh and Scream Queens, respectively.

Edgar-Jones suggests a spin-off for her character Noa in Fresh, teaming up with Molly to hunt down an organization.

Both actors show excitement for potential sequels, with Powell wanting to revisit Chad Radwell and Ramos interested in Noah Diaz.

Twisters costars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell have revealed the roles that they would most like to revisit across their careers, and Powell has admitted that he wants to join Edgar-Jones on her proposed spin-off. In a recent interview with Capital Buzz, the Twisters duo responded with Edgar-Jones’ role as Noa in 2022’s horror comedy Fresh, and Powell’s role as Chad Radwell in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Scream Queens respectively. Edgar-Jones and Powell are currently starring together in action thriller Twisters alongside Broadway-alum Anthony Ramos in the sequel to 1996’s iconic disaster feature Twister. Twisters has been a hit with critics and audiences alike, smashing past $100 million domestically in just five days at the domestic box office, and standing at a very respectable Tomatometer score of 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fresh released to US theaters on March 4, 2022. Edgar-Jones plays the lead, Noa; a hard-on-her-luck 20-something who is tired of the endless cycle of online dating. Noa finally finds Steve, played by Marvel star Sebastian Stan, a young Doctor who whisks Noa away on a romantic getaway. Upon reaching Steve’s remote vacation cabin, Noa is shut away from her social network, and slowly begins to uncover the sinister truth about Steve’s extra-curricular activities.

What Is Daisy Edgar Jones’ Idea for a ‘Fresh’ Sequel?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In the interview, Edgar-Jones poses not only her suggestion to create a sequel for Fresh, but also suggests a new plot angle for Noa after her ordeal with Steve. Edgar-Jones suggested, "I would do Noa in fresh. I want a spin-off with her and Molly (Jonica T. Gibbs) where they hunt down the larger organization." Powell was quick to assert his excitement about the idea, saying, "that’s dope, that’s actually a great idea." Continuing, Powell asked Edgar-Jones if the spin-off would see Noa and Molly ‘going after the cannibals?’ Edgar-Jones confirmed this, prompting Powell to respond, "That’s a sick idea. I want to be in that movie!"

Powell had his own opinions on which of his eclectic array of characters to reprise. Powell said, ‘I really enjoyed playing this character named Chad Radwell in Scream Queens. I’d love to revisit Chad’. Anthony Ramos then chimed in, confirming that he would most like to return to Noah Diaz from 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Only time will tell whether we can expect Daisy Edgar Jones to reprise her role in Fresh, but with Glen Powell voicing his own excitement towards the project, it certainly sounds promising for fans of everyone’s favorite the storm-chasing duo. Fresh is currently streaming on Hulu. Twisters is playing now in theaters globally.

Fresh 7 10

After quitting dating apps, a woman meets the supposedly perfect man and accepts his invitation to a romantic weekend getaway, only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites. Release Date March 4, 2022 Director Mimi Cave Cast Daisy Edgar-Jones , Jojo T. Gibbs , Sebastian Stan , Andrea Bang Runtime 114 minutes Main Genre Horror

