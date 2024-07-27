The Big Picture Daisy Edgar-Jones showcases her range in Fresh, portraying a woman fighting for her life against a deranged cannibal killer.

The importance of female friendships and solidarity is emphasized throughout Fresh, subverting the final girl trope while delivering a unique spin on cannibal horror.

Fresh delves into the very real fears that come with modern dating for women in particular.

Before she was storm chasing with Glen Powell in the disaster film Twisters, which is on track to be one of this year's biggest box-office smashes, Daisy Edgar-Jones was fighting for her life on screen in a very different way. In her first film after her breakout role in Normal People, Edgar-Jones starred in the horror-thriller Fresh, which turns the plights of modern dating into a true stomach-churning nightmare. The premise of Mimi Cave's directorial debut is a nightmare scenario for women everywhere who date men — that your perfectly normal-seeming date is really a deranged killer who locks women in his basement, chops them up, and sells their body parts to other deranged men on the Internet. In her first horror film, Edgar-Jones' character, Noa, is a far cry from the meek, soft-spoken Marianne of Normal People, showcasing her range as an actress and her ability to adapt to and excel in a different genre. Fresh takes aim at dating app culture and the specific type of toxic male behavior it breeds, bringing an interesting spin to the cannibal horror genre by subverting the final girl trope by emphasizing the importance of female friendship and solidarity.

'Fresh' Makes Modern Dating Terrifying

The first 30 minutes of Fresh feel almost like a romantic comedy, starting with Noa's painfully awkward first date with the appropriately named Chad (Brett Dier), an amalgam of dating faux pas and glaring red flags. After rejecting Chad's advances – Which compels him to call her a stuck-up bitch – Noa begrudgingly returns to her dating apps, where she soon receives an unsolicited dick pic from one of her new matches. When she meets Steve (Sebastian Stan) in the grocery store, she's at her wit's end with dating apps, and though she's apprehensive about going out with a total stranger, she and Steve hit it off immediately. As their whirlwind romance continues, Noa falls victim to manipulation tactics like love-bombing and isolation, until she's chained up in his basement and forced to fight for her life.

In her infatuation with Steve, Noa suppresses her nagging doubts and fears about their fast-moving relationship. She ignores or simply misses red flags, like this man she hardly knows offering to whisk her away to an undisclosed location for a weekend getaway. Edgar-Jones' performance shines in the few minutes before the other shoe drops and Noa slowly begins to comprehend the gravity of the situation she's found herself in, especially in the moment of realization Noa has right before she passes out from Steve's spiked drink. Fresh taps into common fears of women pursuing romantic relationships with men to a horrifying extreme. After a string of negative experiences with men, just as Noa thinks she's found a real connection, Steve turns out to be a cannibal who methodically dismembers and eats women, turning their meat into extravagant meals.

Noa and Mollie’s Friendship Is the Best Part of 'Fresh'

Noa's relationship with her best friend Mollie (Jonica T. Gibbs) lies at the heart of Fresh and ultimately becomes the motivation she needs to escape Steve's clutches. Though Noa struggles to find a romantic partner, she has plenty of love in her life from Mollie, who hypes her up and reminds her she doesn't need a man in her life, and, since Noa has no family, is the sole member of her support system. Any woman who's had a friendship as close as Noa and Mollie's can immediately identify with Mollie's protectiveness over her best friend and early suspicions about the new man she's seeing. She finds it suspect that Steve doesn't have any social media, making it impossible to confirm that he is who he says he is. When Noa tells her Steve is taking her on a spontaneous trip, Mollie is outwardly supportive, but wary that Noa is moving too fast and insists she keep her updated throughout their weekend getaway.

What's most telling about Noa and Mollie's friendship is how quickly Mollie figures out Noa is in trouble and jumps into action to find her. We hear Noa and Mollie say "I love you" to each other a number of times throughout the first act. Regardless of who says "I love you" first, the other, without fail, always replies "I love you more," so when Noa responds to Mollie's "I love you" text with simply a heart emoji, she immediately knows that someone else has Noa's phone. Mollie knows that the police wouldn't take her "evidence" seriously and instead takes matters into her own hands, figuring out Steve's true identity herself and even going to his house to appeal to his wife, Ann (Charlotte Le Bon). While Noa is doing her best to stay in Steve's good graces so he'll keep her alive, when he shows her a collection of items from all the women he's dismembered and she spots Mollie's colorful phone case among them, her stomach drops, knowing her best friend is about to meet the same fate. Though Noa was already planning her escape, it's this horrifying realization that gives her a new sense of urgency to save herself, Mollie, and Penny (Andrea Bang), one of her fellow prisoners.

Women's Solidarity Plays a Major Role in 'Fresh'

Beyond the strength of Noa and Mollie's friendship, female solidarity also plays a major role in Fresh. Abusive men like Steve turn women against each other, which is reflected in Steve's wife, Ann. When Mollie first speaks with Ann, she outright rejects the idea of Steve having an affair, which Mollie interprets as her simply being in denial about her husband's true nature. She tries to appeal to her "woman to woman," but to no avail, as Ann is soon revealed to be an accomplice in her husband's activities despite also being one of his victims. After helping Steve kidnap Mollie, Ann takes a long look at herself in the bathroom mirror, seemingly contemplating how she got to this point. We know Steve goes after women who have little to no family, and if Ann had someone like Mollie in her life looking out for her, she wouldn't be in this situation. Nevertheless, when Ann drives to Steve’s house and discovers the grisly, blood-splattered scene, instead of helping them, she sets out to make sure Noa, Mollie, and Penny don’t escape.

While Ann is an example of a woman enabling an abusive man to hurt other women, the solidarity Noa feels with Penny, and with the many victims who came before her, motivates her to keep going. A message of support scrawled inside a magazine by one of Steve’s victims lets Noa know she’s on the right track in pretending to still be attracted to and romantically interested in Steve. She suffers through “dates” where he cooks and feeds her meals made from some of his other victims, wears the pink dress he buys for her, and even dances with him like they did when they first started dating. In the third act, Fresh subverts the final girl by having Noa overcome physical and emotional suffering, not just for herself, but for all of Steve's victims, whether it's her best friend who came looking for her, or a woman she's never seen before who kept her sane in her darkest moments.

