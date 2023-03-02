Listen to an excerpt from the 'Daisy Jones & The Six' audiobook featuring the voice talents of Jennifer Beals, Judy Greer, Benjamin Bratt, and more.

The 1970s are all the rage right now, and one of this year's most highly anticipated series, Daisy Jones & The Six, is set to take us back to the heyday of rock 'n' roll. The series, which begins airing on Prime Video this weekend, is based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name. The story follows a fictional rock band's meteoric rise to fame by exploring the interpersonal relationships between the members of the band from its inception to its heartbreaking and sudden end.

When brothers Billy and Graham Dunne start a band in the early1970s, little did they know how it would come to shape the rest of their lives. In the series, The Six features keyboardist Karen, drummer Warren, bassist Eddie, along with Billy on lead vocals and Graham on lead guitar—and of course the notorious Daisy Jones.

Ahead of the series premiere, Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive excerpt from the audiobook which has been lauded as the recording that made people fall in love with the format. Daisy Jones & The Six, both the series and its source material, follow asynchronous timelines with the former members of the band giving an interview about their history years in the future. With Reid's book written from multiple perspectives, the audiobook stands out for its absolutely stellar cast. The excerpt, which you can listen to down below, sees Daisy Jones joining The Six for the first time, and features the voice talents of Judy Greer (Halloween) as Karen, Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face) as Graham, Pablo Schreiber (OITNB) as Billy, Jennifer Beals (The L Word) as Daisy, and Fred Berman as Eddie. The excerpt also features Henry Leyva reading Rod Reyes, the band's tour manager, who'll be played by Timothy Olyphant in the series.

What's the Inspiration Behind Daisy Jones & The Six?

While Reid's novel is an original work of fiction, she's previously explained that inspiration for the story is rooted in her love for the real-life rock band Fleetwood Mac. Reid recalled watching a performance between the band's leads Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham and thinking “oh, they’re in love with each other.” Fleetwood Mac's interpersonal drama was often reflected in their music, and Reid drew upon that mix of real emotion and the theatrics required to put on a good show to write a heartwrenching story about love and loss.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Prime Video on March 3. The series stars Sam Claflin, Riley Keough, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.

You can listen to the audiobook excerpt below. Audio excerpted courtesy of Penguin Random House Audio from Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, read by a full cast.