Taylor Jenkins Reid crafted a world with Daisy Jones & The Six that gave fans of the band Fleetwood Mac the much-needed dream scenario. Well, sort of. The story weaves the tale of Daisy Jones when she joins the band The Six and how her will-they-won't-they relationship with Billy Dunne tears apart the band. Told from the perspective of interviews years later, we learn a lot about how these characters were together and how the band worked together until they couldn't anymore.

Now that her novel has been turned into a hit Amazon Prime Video television series, Jenkins Reid is sharing some cuts that she made from the book. The series, which brings us Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, and Camila Morrone as Camila Alvarez, made some changes from the book but we still got the story of Daisy's love triangle with Billy and Camila.

But one of the things that Jenkins Reid had wanted to include in the original novel was an email exchange between two characters that she says were the "beating heart of this series" and that the original ending for the novel featured this email exchange. While her editor told her that it wasn't needed and the two decided to cut it, it still gives a lot more information about Daisy and Camila's relationship towards the end of Camila's life and really does inform the story as a whole.

What Was the Original Daisy Jones & The Six Ending?

The emails in question feature Camila thanking Daisy for wanting to be a part of her and Billy's daughter Julia's book, which the band members are all being interviewed for. She talks about how she doesn't want Daisy to sugarcoat anything that has happened. Not their conversation in Chicago and not about Billy's own feelings for Daisy. And in turn, Daisy sends Camila an email about her respect and care for Camila, and it is a nice end to their dynamic that would have made for a sweet ending between the two.

What actually happens throughout the story is that Billy does clearly have feelings for Daisy but doesn't know how to balance those thoughts with his relationship with his wife. And so we see that struggle between Daisy and Camila start to form and in the show, we see it even more since Billy and Daisy really go back and forth about their feelings for one another. I do like a lot of the changes in the series, but I wish either of the stories included these emails. Because it really does show how much Daisy and Camila respected each other even if Billy complicated things.