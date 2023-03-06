[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Daisy Jones & The Six.]Based on the best-selling novel of the same name from Taylor Jenkins Reid, the Amazon Studios/Hello Sunshine series Daisy Jones & The Six tells the story of the meteoric rise and crash-and-burn implosion of the iconic 1970s band, fronted by Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). The two charismatic singers are brought together to explore their shared love of music, but while their combined artistry is magic, their personalities clash, becoming toxic for everyone around them and eventually tearing them apart. As their story is recounted directly by the band, through their personal truths and the songs that defined them, you’ll learn how desire and determination, and fame and success, can’t always overcome it all.

During this interview with Collider, Camila Morrone (who plays Billy’s wife, Camila Dunne) and Suki Waterhouse (who plays The Six’s keyboard player Karen) talked about bonding as a band, gaining confidence in performing together, the Billy-Daisy-Camila dynamic, Camila’s deep wisdom, and how Karen inspired Waterhouse to finally release her own album.

Collider: Suki, you guys got time to rehearse together as a band, so what was it like to feel that transition from actors who had been hired to play characters to actually feeling like a band? Was there one moment where it felt like it all came together, or did it feel gradual?

SUKI WATERHOUSE: I would say it was slow and incremental. A bunch of actors getting cast as musicians and being put into an iconic studio space, at the beginning, we were all very nervous and felt very silly. We had to play rock stars. We had to find a way to be stylish and how to stylize our performances. So, it started out silly. Riley [Keough] and Sam [Claflin] were our frontmen, and they both created this chemistry, as actors, that really worked as rock stars, as well. As the keyboard player, or organ player, all of us needed that. We were playing music, but we were also on the edge of our seats being like, “Are these two gonna get through the show? Are they gonna make it through? Are they gonna get on enough for us to continue our tour?” It was about all those things, and they did that beautifully.

Was it hard for you to not only learn your own instrument, but you’re also how that would fit in with everybody else? Did one feel more challenging than the other, or was it more of a two-step process, in that sense?

WATERHOUSE: Yeah, you’re fitting in with everyone else, learning how to blend, and figuring out who does what silly thing, the way that real bands do. Our drummer, Warren, who is played by Sebastian [Chacon], was very flamboyant in the band and would do crazy tricks. What was going on internally for everyone would very much also bleed into the way that you played your instrument. How confident you were feeling and what was going on in your life, at that point, would change the performance.

Camila, your character finds herself in a love triangle that she never asked for, and yet she still loves her husband and manages to see good in Daisy. She’s just such a beautiful person, even with everything going on. Typically we would probably just see Billy leave his wife and go off on tour with Daisy, but we see these three people form this sense of love and respect for each other, even when there are extreme highs and lows within that. What was it like for you to explore a relationship dynamic like that?

CAMILA MORRONE: The underlying theme is that these all these people respect each other, even though they make mistakes. And when things happen that aren’t respectful, there is a deep respect for each other, as humans. Life takes many surprising turns. I really loved the relationship between Daisy and Camila because I love that it wasn’t the cliche of women fighting over a man. They both knew what they brought to Billy’s life and how it was completely different than what the other woman brought, and there’s also just a deep love and respect. Camila has so many attributes that Daisy doesn’t have, and vice versa. Struggling with those internal feelings, Camila knows that she’ll never be able to have that connection that Daisy has with Billy, over music and passion and art and creating art, and what that comes with, and how that can be toxic, and the drugs. And then, Camila is this whole other part of Billy’s life. It’s love and consistency and support and respect and childhood love. It’s so complicated. They both bring so many different things to Billy. Even I was teetering between the two of them, the whole show. I was like, “God, this chemistry is so great, between Daisy and Billy.” I love the way that the women are portrayed in the show, and I really do love Camila and Daisy’s dynamic, despite all the things that come between them.

There’s something so remarkable about Camila, in the sense that she can, through it all, keep a piece in the center to herself. What did you most love about her about playing her, and about the role that she plays really in the lives of all of these band members?

MORRONE: There’s a deep wisdom to Camila. She’s not fazed by the small things. She doesn’t sweat the small things. That’s a lesson that I could definitely use in my life. Her serenity and peace, throughout it all, and her composure, there’s a real sense of knowing herself, in her gut. There’s a visceral sense of understanding the bigger picture of things – understanding Graham and Karen, understanding Daisy and Billy, understanding herself and her relationship to Billy. She’s able to pull out and have such a wide perspective.

WATERHOUSE: She’s very evolved and has an amazing creative ability to see that. While she’s doing all of that, she’s also able to understand the intricacies of life.

MORRONE: It comes back to her wisdom. She just understands life and that it’s not perfect. There’s no correct answer or right way to do things. What does love look like? What does marriage look like? She’s a very wise one.

Suki, after playing this musician, what was it like to get on stage and have a big concert? How was it to shoot that? Did you actually feel like a band, in that moment?

WATERHOUSE: Oh, yeah, definitely. We had played so much together, by that point, that we felt like a band. That was the goal. You could start the song three-quarters of the way through, and everyone would know what to do. We just never, ever stopped playing, as a band. That was so important, to making the show feel real, and we did it. We spent so much time being the band, that we did it. We became the band. We still are the band.

I love that you’ve also released an album of your own, called I Can’t Let Go. Does it feel different, when you’re creating and performing and putting out music from yourself, as opposed to through a character?

WATERHOUSE: Definitely, yeah. Yeah, of course. Playing Karen actually helped me, in a lot of ways, in my personal life, just become a little bit less fearful in actually making the music that I really wanted to make and releasing that album, finally. Karen helped me do that.

