There is notable excitement on social media ever since Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, announced that they would be adapting the best-selling novel Daisy Jones and The Six to the small screen. The story follows a 70s rock band that breaks up at the peak of their career over strained relationships and pressure from the public eye. In a documentary-style format, the band members share all the ups and downs of their journey and detail all the problems that lead them to eventually part ways. Loosely based on Fleetwood Mac's story during the time they wrote the album Rumours, this Prime Video series will surely be a treat for music lovers and Taylor Jenkins Reid fans alike. As you prepare to watch Daisy Jones and The Six once the first few episodes premiere on March 3, here is a brief introduction to the characters and actors starring in the onscreen adaptation.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones

Image via Prime Video

Daisy Jones is an emerging singer-songwriter that is asked to join a well-known band, The Six, on tour. After she collaborates with them on a few songs that top the charts, she ends up joining the band, which is then renamed Daisy Jones and The Six. Daisy is a vibrant and driven performer, who truly embraces the rock'n'roll lifestyle. She loves making music, but she's at the top of her game when she works alongside her duet partner, Billy Dunne.

Riley Keough plays this magnetic star, and she had a lot of inspiration within her family (she is Elvis Presley's granddaughter) to draw the charisma and stage presence. She began her acting journey in another 70s rock-driven project, The Runaways. Keough then went on to captivate audiences in the first season of The Girlfriend Experience (which landed her a Golden Globe nomination) and the 2020 indie film Zola. Last year, she starred in another Prime Video series The Terminal List.

Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne

Image via Prime Video

Billy Dunne is the lead singer of the 70s rock group, The Six. Other than being passionate about songwriting and performing, he is passionate about his wife Camila. As a recovering alcoholic, he is focused on being his best self for the sake of his family. However, as Daisy Jones comes into the picture, his heart is torn between choosing to stay with Camila or giving in to his feelings for Daisy.

Sam Claflin has become a fan favorite ever since his portrayal of Finnick Odair in The Hunger Games franchise. He has also starred in heart-wrenching romance films such as Love, Rosie, and Me Before You. Now, the actor will be showcasing his musical abilities onscreen as rock star Billy Dunne, in Daisy Jones and The Six.

Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Image via Prime Video

As previously mentioned, Camila Dunne is Billy's wife, and she is very supportive of her husband's music career. Whenever he goes on tour, she always finds an opportunity to see him live and be there for him throughout his struggles on the road. Although being married to a rock star is not easy, Camila wishes nothing but his success and doesn't mind the fan obsession. Yet, when she notices that Billy is gradually becoming a little too involved with his new duet partner, the character makes sure to let him know that she is too good to be traded by another woman.

Funny enough, the actress that will play Camila in the series is also called Camila in real life. Camila Morrone started her career as a model and went on to pursue acting in James Franco's film Bukowski in 2013. In 2018, she starred in two productions, which were Death Wish and Never Goin' Back. Morrone also received a Rising Star Award at the San Diego Film Festival for her role in Mickey and the Bear.

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Image via Prime Video

Graham Dunne is Billy's younger brother and the lead guitarist of The Six. Different from Billy, Graham is more down-to-earth and brings a lot of positivity to the band. He also ends up having a crush on another band member, Karen Sirko.

Will Harrison will play the character in the series, and he is a newcomer in Hollywood. Before portraying the guitarist, he starred in an episode of the CBS series Madame Secretary. He is also set to make an appearance in an upcoming tv show called Manhunt.

Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko

Image via Prime Video

Before Daisy joined the band officially, Karen Sirko (known by her stage name Karen Karen) was the only female member of The Six. She plays the keyboard and is one of the most empowered women in the show. After a while, Karen also develops feelings for her bandmate Graham.

Suki Waterhouse plays Karen in Daisy Jones and The Six and like her character, she is a musician. Before going into the studio to work on songs for her album I Can't Let Go and her EP Milk Teeth, Waterhouse navigated both the modeling and acting businesses. Her first major role was in Love, Rosie, alongside her Daisy Jones' costar Sam Claflin. Later on, she starred in Assassination Nation, Jonathan, and the limited series The White Princess.

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Image via Prime Video

Warren is the drummer of the band and probably the most laid-back member of The Six. Despite the band's rising fame and all the drama happening behind the scenes, the character doesn't feel pressured to succeed. He simply enjoys the ride and keeps himself grounded.

Sebastian Chacon is Warren Rhodes in the Prime Video miniseries, and he has worked on a few other TV projects before this one. After his first role in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, the actor starred in Mr. Robot, Pose, Narcos, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Image via Prime Video

Eddie is the bassist, and he is often outspoken about the lack of creative input on his end when it comes to making the songs for The Six. He also complains that he doesn't get as much attention in the public eye as Billy or Daisy.

Josh Whitehouse plays Eddie; Christmas rom-com fans might recognize him for his role opposite of Vanessa Hudgens in The Knight Before Christmas. He also portrayed Hugh Armitage in the BBC series Poldark.

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Image via Prime Video

While rock'n'roll was having a moment in the 70s, disco emerged and was an equally successful music genre of the time. Simone Jackson is a popular disco singer and Daisy's best friend. Whenever Daisy is having a hard time dealing with fame and emotional hardships, Simone is always there to help her friend out.

Nabiyah Be is an actress and a musician from Brazil. She has joined the MCU as Linda in Black Panther and starred in a few theater productions including School Girls and Hadestown.

In addition to these actors, Daisy Jones and The Six includes Tom Wright as Teddy, Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod.