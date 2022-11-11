Another New York Times best-selling book will soon be turned into a television series for all the literature lovers who love seeing their favorite characters come alive. The TV adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid, one of 2019's best-selling novels, was announced on July 25, 2019, sending fans into a frenzy. A cast of well-known performers will be seen in the series, which will have a mix of insider rumors, love triangles, and nostalgia for the '70s past.

Taylor Jenkins Reid will produce this 10-episode limited miniseries along with executive producer Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine in collaboration with Circle of Confusion and Amazon Studios. With all the excitement for the series, it's the ideal time to review everything we know so far about Daisy Jones and the Six so here's a handy guide on all the details that have been revealed so far.

Is There a Trailer for Daisy Jones and The Six?

Daisy Jones and The Six is expected to faithfully follow its source novel, so fans might already have an idea about the series. However, the production has not yet dropped an official trailer for the series. Since the official release date is still to be announced, there is time for the creators to come up with the perfect trailer. Keep an eye on this space as we will be bringing you the latest trailers as and when they're released.

When Is Daisy Jones and The Six Coming Out?

Riley Keough, the lead cast member, shared a picture from day one on the filming site of Daisy Jones and the Six in September 2021 to confirm the start of production. It was later announced that filming was finished as of May 2022. After a long wait, there's been plenty of speculation about the series releasing before the end of 2022 or in early 2023. However, there is still no official release date for the series. Fans will have to wait it out, but it shouldn't be long before we get an announcement about the official release.

Where Can You Watch Daisy Jones and The Six Once it Premieres?

Produced under the banners of Hello Sunshine, Circle of Confusion, and Amazon Studios, Daisy Jones and The Six is getting an exclusive Prime Video release. The streaming service has been adding various new exciting projects under its belt, and they definitely hit a jackpot with Daisy Jones and The Six, considering the loyal fanbase.

What Is the Background of Daisy Jones and The Six?

Daisy Jones and the Six is based on the book of the same name written by Taylor Jenkins Reid and published in March 2019. It was one of the bestselling books of the year on its release. Set between 1970 and 1980, the novel tracks how The Six, a classic rock band, and Daisy Jones, a solo artist, came together to create music magic. Together, they produce a unique album, before unexpectedly calling it quits for good. Reid has previously said that the band Fleetwood Mac served as her inspiration, with actual relationships between band members reflected in their songs. The series now has the duty of appeasing book readers while also creatively presenting the story to people who are completely new to this world. It will be interesting to watch how the series interprets the book's essence and whether it keeps true to the book. Another one of Reid's bestselling books, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, will also be adapted into a feature-length film for Netflix.

Who's Starring In the Daisy Jones and The Six Cast?

Image via A24

Riley Keough will be seen in the lead role as Daisy Jones. Being the granddaughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, Keough sure knows the ins and outs of the life of a rock star, but how well she can bring it to the screen is for the fans to judge. Camila Morrone was added to the series' cast in the same month as Keough. A successful model, Morrone will play the part of Camila Dunne in the series. Billy Dunne, the male protagonist and de facto leader of the Six, enters next. Sam Claflin, who's perhaps best known for his work in the Hunger Games movies, will play Billy Dunne. The chemistry between Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne was a highlight of the novel, and fans can't wait to see them together in the live-action series.

Will Harrison plays Billy's brother, Graham Dunne. His past work includes roles in Madam Secretary (2014), This Is A Film About My Mother (2022), and Venefica (2016). Sebastian Chacon portrays the drummer of the band, Warren Rhodes. Chacon made his film debut with the short film Rolling, but his role as Rico in the television series Narcos may be more familiar to fans. His charisma and vigor seem ideal for the part of Warren. Bassist Eddie Roundtree is portrayed by Josh Whitehouse, who is most known for his roles in the Valley Girl remake and the BBC television series Poldark. He is the misfit of the group and frequently spars with Billy, the band's leader. Nabiyah Be, known for the movies White Wedding (2021) and Black Panther (2018), will be seen as Simone Jackson, Daisy's best friend. Timothy Olyphant plays the band's manager Rod, Jacqueline Obradors appears as Lucia, and Tom Wright plays Teddy, a producer at Runner Records, with all three appearing in recurring roles in the series.

So What Is Daisy Jones and The Six About?

In Daisy Jones & The Six, the story of a rock band in the 1970s is explored, from their beginnings in the LA music scene, to their status as one of the most iconic bands in history, as well as the circumstances of their breakup at the height of their fame. Fans will be able to learn more about the major characters' lives. Graham, Eddie, Karen, Warren, and Billy, the band members, share their first-person accounts of the band's growth and dissolution in the book. They also discuss their time on stage and what transpired away from the cameras. It's believed that the adaptation will depict this in a documentary style. The book's meticulously examined song lyrics will all eventually be combined with melodies to create original music for the series.

Who Is Making Daisy Jones and The Six?

The series is written by writers Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who are best known for writing the screenplay for the romantic comedy film 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist. They also serve as executive producers alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The writer of the book, Taylor Jenkins Reid, will also serve as a producer. The production companies involved in the series (as mentioned previously) are Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Circle of Confusion, and Amazon Studios. Checco Varese (Dopesick) will serve as the cinematographer and Jessica Kender is credited for the production design. Morgan Lindsey Price and Kirby Feagan are the art directors and Denise Wingate has provided the costume designs for the series.