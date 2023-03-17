Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daisy Jones and The Six Episode 6.There are plenty of changes in the adaptation of Daisy Jones and The Six. Some of these are for better and others for worse. That’s the name of the game when it comes to pulling content from a novel and in this case a beloved book, and building out that same story on screen. Throughout the first two batches of episodes on Prime Video, there have been changes to the song titles, and to certain characters, but one major change from the book occurred in Episode 6. That was where Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin) shared a kiss.

For anyone who only knows about Daisy Jones and The Six through the television show, this was something that was clearly being worked up to. The sexual tension between the two really began to heat up once they began writing music together and to see it reach the point of embracing was not anything jarring. There even was a sense of relief that they finally got there, although that was quickly squashed when remembering everything Billy has back at home with Camila (Camila Morrone) and their child. For book readers, however, this was a ‘wow’ moment that wasn’t expected. Was it for the better or the worse? I believe the former in this case and that’s a credit to the narrative being told by the show’s producers and writers.

Daisy Jones and the Six Is Better Served from a Narrative Perspective After that Kiss

When it comes to adapting an established story from print, there’s a fine line that the creative team has to navigate in following the script but also adding in new angles that weren’t possible with words. What helped to make the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel so successful was how it left some things up to interpretation, a tool in writing that allows for thoughts to run wild and for conversation among other readers. There’s a clear sense of unreliable narrators when hearing the different perspectives within the text. Two of the biggest culprits are, to no surprise, Daisy and Billy. While it was never explicitly said that these two kissed, what we do know is that Daisy leaned in for a kiss but was turned away by Billy. Could they have kissed? Sure. From Billy’s perspective, he never would have wanted that to get out anyway, so there’s reason to believe he’d be an unreliable narrator in that case. It’s easy for him to bury something if, to him, it didn’t mean anything.

The way the show handled this scene was clever. By taking this big swing with the kiss, the producers knew there would be book readers who were taken aback. To cushion the shock, there’s a moment shortly thereafter where Billy expresses that he only did it to get back Daisy in the studio. This, for the time being, gives credence to the idea that maybe it did, maybe it didn’t happen in the book. Billy believes this kiss wasn’t out of love but for duty, or so he tells himself, so it plays into the idea that there really isn’t anything going on here. It was a risk by the show to include this major turning point when it wasn’t in the book, but it’s one that opens up some intriguing storylines that will likely unfold on the screen.

The Show does a Good Job Building up the Tension

Image via Amazon Studios

Looking exclusively at the way the series has progressed, the kiss makes a lot of sense. We saw the rise and fall of Billy and how his struggle with addiction set him and the band back, but more so, how it really dampened his relationship with Camila. Adding the fact that she was pregnant while all of this was going on only made it worse for him. We see throughout the first six episodes how he focuses on rebuilding his relationship with Camila, being a good father, and prioritizing the things he often overlooked as a frontman of a rising band. What the show did in highlighting this gave us a redemption arc but also build Billy and Camila back up for the thorn that is Daisy to come around.

With Daisy and the rest of the Six’s story eventually crossing paths, it’s clear from the beginning that she and Billy have different views on music. He’s the least accepting of her and sees how she slowly gains more and more standing within the band to a point that makes him uncomfortable. Was that because he was intimidated by her musical prowess or because he could tell feelings were bubbling inside him? It’s the show’s way of making viewers think just as the book did. It wasn’t until the moment he and Daisy spent the day at Teddy’s place that we really started to see their connection blossom. Daisy gets Billy to open up in ways he wasn’t used to, and she does the same in return, even showing Billy take concern for her when he tells her to stop abusing the pills she possesses.

Having these two eventually share a kiss outside the studio wasn’t a shock to the TV-only crowd. It seemed inevitable and seeing Daisy flat out ask him if he’s not feeling what she is was a pivotal moment. What unfolds from these two’s actions remains to be seen, though Camila already had suspected there was more to these two after seeing them interact at the photo shoot. This is what pushed her to go out on the town by herself and spend an evening with Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) who doesn’t hold back in giving her all the attention that Billy had withheld from her. There will surely be some ramifications from Camila and Eddie to go along with all that happened with Daisy and Billy, and while there are differences in the book, it’s a new look at the story that gives everyone something new to follow.

Daisy Jones and The Six releases new episodes every Friday on Prime Video.