Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daisy Jones and The Six Episode 2. The path to success isn't easy. In the second episode of Daisy Jones and The Six, entitled "I'll Take You There", the Dunne Brothers and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) must learn how to stand out on the busy Sunset Strip. In a place where there are talented people at every corner, the stakes are high. As they take baby steps into performing at local venues, attracting crowds, and getting in touch with the right contacts, the up-and-comers understand that they only have one chance to make it work.

At the end of Episode 1, Billy (Sam Claflin), Camila (Camila Morrone), Graham (Will Harrison), Warren (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) packed their bags and went off to LA. When they arrive in the city, they are all excited about reaching this next phase in their career. Unaware of where to begin, the band members and Billy's girlfriend knock on Rod's (Timothy Olyphant) door and are welcomed in. From the conversation that a few of them had with Rod in the previous episode, the Dunne Brothers were under the impression that he would help them book the gigs, get in touch with producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), buy a house, and so on. Yet, that isn't the case. Rod is a tour manager, so he isn't the right guy to put them on the map. However, he does commit to calling a friend that owns a small bar, so that the band can at least start somewhere.

Daisy Jones and The Six Get Their Start in Los Angeles

Image via Amazon Studios

Before they leave Rod's house, Graham asks him for Karen's (Suki Waterhouse) phone number. Unable to get her out of his head ever since seeing her playing the keyboard, he gives her a call and invites her to join their band. Since they are no longer living in Pittsburgh, and Camila assures her that the band is worth the risk, Karen accepts the offer. As the band adjusts to LA, they rent an old house and start playing shows. Although more and more people show up to see them, they aren't "the right people", meaning they aren't the studio execs or producers offering a record deal. Their savings are running out and despite Camila's efforts to call every record label in LA and send headshots over the mail, nothing seems to work. As they sit down at a diner disappointed, Karen suggests that the band change its name. Different options are brought up, but none that the six (counting Camila) of them can agree on. The new name comes into fruition after Karen recommends "The Six". Even though there are only five official band members, she says that Camila is an essential part of their group.

Meanwhile, Daisy moves in with her friend Simone (Nabiyah Be), because she no longer stands living with her parents. Ever since Daisy encouraged Simone to start performing as a solo artist, she has been making progress in her music career. As she sings at the Troubadour one night, she invites Daisy to play one of her original compositions at the show. Sitting in the middle of the crowd is Teddy Price, the high-end producer that The Six wanted to get ahold of to record an album. Observing from a distance, he knows talent when he sees it and Daisy has plenty. After the show, he talks to her at the bar and gives her his card. Teddy says that he believes that she just needs a little more shaping, and by working together, she will become a more-equipped artist. She refuses his offer because she thinks that she is just fine without him. The producer gets shocked by her response because musicians often beg for his help in launching their music endeavors. He tries to convince her again later in the episode, encouraging her to be more intentional with her songwriting. She still doesn't fully give in to his request but does consider his advice.

Billy Meets Teddy and The Six Get Their First Album

Image via Amazon Studios

After that show, Teddy goes to the supermarket and Graham notices him getting out of the car. He waits for Billy to leave the supermarket to let him know that Teddy is there and that he needs to talk to him about The Six. Billy goes back inside and waits until the producer finishes paying for his items, before following him out the door. As he approaches Teddy, the lead singer says that he admires the work that he has done with other artists and that he would appreciate it if he could give his band a chance to show off their skills. Billy convinces him and picks up his business card, knowing full well that The Six has one chance to make a lasting impression. Despite Billy's fears of the band not having songs that were good enough, Teddy gets blown away by their talent and allows them to record an album.

The group finishes the record in six days, and they are finally ready to get the show on the road. Before they are ready to leave for the tour, Camila finds out she is pregnant and doesn't know what to do next. Despite being frightened by the idea of becoming a father, especially after having such a bad experience with his own, Billy proposes to his girlfriend, and the two tie the knot that same night. They host the party in their backyard and everyone is laughing and dancing all night long. However, it is noticeable that behind the smiles and love he has for Camila, Billy is developing a drinking problem.

RELATED: A Guide to March’s Exciting New TV Shows From ‘Great Expectations’ to ‘Daisy Jones and the Six'

Image via Amazon Studios

When Billy goes on tour, he is constantly relying on alcohol and drugs to deliver a worthwhile stage presence. He speaks with his wife over the phone less and less often, until he stops doing it entirely. Sensing that there is something wrong, Camila pays a surprise visit to him at the motel where the band is spending the night. Instead of being received with hugs and kisses, the first situation that she encounters is Billy in the minivan with two women on top of him. Utterly disappointed at the man that he has become, a drunkard that hooks up with groupies, Camila confronts her husband about her expectations of him when their baby is born. As they argue in a motel room, she is straightforward in letting him know that she will not let him ruin their life.

Instead of taking care of his addiction, Billy sinks even deeper into substance abuse and almost passes out at one of the shows. When he is nearly at rock bottom, Teddy tells him that Camila has just given birth to a beautiful girl, and she is waiting for him. On the way to the hospital, Billy says he can't meet them looking like a train wreck. The episode ends with him going to rehab to get himself together and fulfill the promise that he made to Camila during their argument in the hotel.