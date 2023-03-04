Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daisy Jones and The Six Episode 3. Destined to cross paths, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) meet for the first time in a chaotic studio session. The writers decided to make the first two episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six a slow burn, focusing primarily on both main characters' backstories. While Daisy eased her way into performing and songwriting, Billy endured problems with addiction on tour. In Episode 3, entitled "Someone Saved My Life Tonight", long-time fans of the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid get to finally witness Daisy and Billy's feisty interaction, which results in their first musical collaboration.

Daisy Wants to Make a Record

It all starts with Daisy playing her demo to Teddy (Tom Wright), who is once again impressed by the young singer's talent. Once the song is over, he asks her about her intentions going forward in her music career. She tells him how she wants to make a record that people will play over and over again til it breaks, and after that Daisy wants to make another one. With this in mind, the producer advises her to write 10 more songs that are better than the one she already has. Although she tells him to give her a week to come up with new material to show him, the songwriting process doesn't come as easily to her as she'd hoped.

Billy Leaves Rehab, Looking for a Fresh Start

While Daisy tries to brainstorm ideas for her music, Billy is ready to leave rehab and meet his daughter for the first time. Given that when she was born he wasn't in the best shape to meet her at the hospital, Billy is committed to becoming a better husband and father now that he has had time to manage his problems with addiction. When Graham (Will Harrison) picks him up from the clinic, he tries to catch up with his older brother in the car, telling him what the band members have done in the meantime. Billy's mind is set on meeting his daughter now, so he brushes off any comments related to The Six. When he arrives home and sees Camila (Camila Morrone) with their baby, he doesn't know what to do or how to interact with their child. It takes a while for him to finally hold his daughter in his arms because he is trying to piece together what life will look like for him moving forward given this new responsibility that he now has as a parent. As a result, Billy tells the other band members that he would be quitting the band to dedicate himself entirely to his family.

This news is not taken lightly by Graham, Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Warren (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse). After all, their band had been kicked out of the label because the tour was canceled. They wouldn't have to look for other jobs to get by or have to go back to stage 0 as a band if it weren't for Billy's mistakes. Not giving up on their dreams just yet, the band members decide to look for a new lead singer and host auditions to see if they can find another frontman that has the star power quality that Billy had. However, the tryouts aren't promising, leaving them with only one alternative: Eddie stops playing the bass and fills in for Billy as the lead vocalist and guitarist.

Misogyny in the Music Industry

As The Six seek to rebuild their career, Daisy and Simone attend a party in which the latter has the opportunity to meet a producer that is interested in recording her music. During the event, Simone (Nabiyah Be) also meets Bernie (Ayesha Harris), a DJ from New York that is attracted to the emerging singer. When Simone and Bernie leave the party together, Daisy encounters her ex-boyfriend, the one who appropriated her song "Stumble on Sublime" in Episode 1. She confronts him saying that the least he could do is thank her for the song's success. Instead of acknowledging what he did, her ex-boyfriend pretends that he has nothing to thank her for. This drives Daisy to shove him into the pool, and sing "Stumble on Sublime" as loud as she can so that everyone notices the reasoning behind their argument.

Another unpleasant situation happens in this episode. When Simone goes to the studio to record her song, all the excitement that she had of taking this next step in her career vanishes after one of the producers grabs her onto his lap. Even though she manages to let go of him and pretend that nothing happened, Simone can tell that her reaction will lead to consequences. Once the studio session is over, the singer cries on her way back home. Despite Daisy asking her if she was ok, she doesn't open up about the incident.

The Making of Honeycomb

After Billy says to Camila that it would be best for them to return to Pittsburgh to stay closer to their families, she gives him a straightforward response saying that she didn't move to LA because of him, she only moved to the city with him. This propels Billy to rethink his exit from The Six. On Christmas, he asks the band if he can play them a new song called "Honeycomb". The band accepts him back in a heartbeat (despite Eddie's reluctance) after this, and Billy meets with Teddy to show him the song. Given the tour cancelation, the record label isn't fond of rewarding The Six with a second chance to redeem themselves.

When Teddy plays the song in his home and Daisy hears it, she is instantly intrigued by "Honeycomb". This encourages the producer to make the bold move of putting Daisy and Billy in the studio together. That way, he could try to convince the record label that the song could still be a hit. Billy doesn't take the news very well but agrees to record the song with her. Their voices mesh incredibly well together up until the chorus when the two sing different lyrics. Billy becomes furious when he finds out that Daisy changed the lyrics to his song, as well as its meaning.

It is only after Teddy is honest with him about the record label not approving of "Honeycomb" that Billy gives in and records Daisy's version. By the end of their session together, Billy tells Camila over the phone that the experience was a nightmare. Yet, when Simone asks Daisy about her time in the studio, Daisy replied that it was probably the best day of her life. The different perspectives between the two singers are only a hint at what their work relationship will be like once Daisy joins the band officially in the upcoming episodes.