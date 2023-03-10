Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 4 of Daisy Jones and the Six.After Billy (Sam Claflin) finally agreed to record a duet with Daisy (Riley Keough) at the end of Daisy Jones and The Six Episode 3, their collaboration hits #1 on the charts. Everyone listens to "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)" on the radio and people are eagerly buying The Six's record featuring the song. From day to night, the band slowly gains back its popularity, even after the record label initially refused to give them a second chance. As Teddy (Tom Wright) predicted, the duet is the perfect opportunity to relaunch the group and ignite Daisy's solo career at the same time. However, the collaboration does come at a price. Once the song was released, it becomes evident that it isn't just about The Six anymore. The big deal is the band's music with Daisy.

Daisy and Billy's Collab Becomes a Hit

In Episode 4, entitled "I Saw the Light", Billy, Graham (Will Harrison), Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Warren (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) are all celebrating their success by spending their paychecks on new amps, coats, and a new house. They have not only earned their way back to the music scene but the band is also called to perform at a festival in Oahu, Hawaii. This is their first time back onstage, and it comes with its side effects. While all the other members are having a drink or smoking a joint before the show, Billy tries to keep himself from falling back into his old habits. Instead, he occupies himself by giving Daisy some tips for dealing with stage anxiety, which she disregards. Despite not performing for a crowd of that size beforehand, she is more excited than apprehensive.

The Six then head onstage to play their setlist. As Daisy waits for the time to join them, she can't contain her anticipation and invades the stage before she's supposed to. Although Billy tries to remind her that she only intended to perform with them during the fourth song, the band eventually plays "Look At Us Now". The crowd goes wild when they witness Billy and Daisy's vocal chemistry and by the time the music is over, Daisy doesn't want that moment to end. Instead of leaving, she stays for the next song. At the end of their set, the band is ecstatic about the heartwarming reception that they had during the show. Everyone seems happy but Billy, who felt disrespected by Daisy when she disobeyed his instructions.

After their performance, the band is called to do an interview and talk about their #1 single. The reporter even asks them if there are any plans for an encore, to which Billy explicitly says that The Six's collaboration with Daisy was a one-time project. Offended by his response, Daisy confronts Billy after the interview, saying that he didn't even give her the credit she deserved. On the bus ride home, Karen sits next to Billy to say that it wouldn't be a bad idea to have Daisy as part of the band. Instead of agreeing with her, Billy refers to Daisy as a "powder keg," meaning that the band probably wouldn't survive if she ever joined them permanently.

When Daisy and The Six part ways, she returns to the apartment that she shares with Simone (Nabiyah Be) to work on her songwriting. The singer has a hard time coming up with new music, scratching one idea over the next. Adding to her frustrations, Daisy becomes bothered when she hears Simone's voice on TV being performed by someone else. Her friend opens up about her traumatic experience working with the producer in the studio and how that impacted her career in Los Angeles. Simone tells Daisy that she wants a fresh start, and she thinks that New York is the right place to be to make her dreams come true. Daisy encourages Simone to follow her heart and assures her that she will be just fine on her own.

The Six Welcomes Daisy Into Their Family

Later in the episode, it is clear that Daisy feels lonely and longs for a family of her own. She even breaks into her childhood home in an attempt to show her parents how successful she's become. Instead of meeting with them, Daisy notices that the house is empty and that they moved away without telling her. She is also arrested for the break-in and calls Karen to help her get out of jail. When she is finally set free, Karen asks why Daisy reached out to her instead of someone else, to which she replies that she doesn't have close friends or family with her.

That is when Camila (Camila Morrone) steps in and invites the singer-songwriter to the party she is hosting. Billy is bothered that his wife invited Daisy to their house, but tries to keep his composure. After much thought, Billy talks to Daisy about joining their band given the number of people requesting them to work on more music together. She refuses the proposition at first, but once she speaks to Camila about it, the singer changes her mind and agrees to be the newest member of The Six. Everyone drinks, laughs, and sings in the living room until late at night, excited about their future as a group.

The next morning, Camila and Daisy have a conversation in the kitchen about how Billy, Graham, Karen, Eddie, and Warren are all part-considered her family and that they care about one another. Daisy opens up about growing up without a support system and that it is a brand-new concept for her to have people that she can rely on. Camila assures her that she is more than welcome to be part of their family and that she expects her to care for them as much as they will care for her. The episode wraps up with this conversation, which hints at the challenges that Daisy will encounter — not only as a member of The Six but also due to her proximity to Billy. Instead of caring for the family like she promised Camila, Daisy will be the wrecking ball that Billy warned Karen about at the beginning of Episode 4.