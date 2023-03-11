Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 5 of Daisy Jones and the Six.Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) has officially joined The Six, which means that Billy (Sam Claflin) is no longer fully in control of the creative decisions and songwriting for the band. Previously on Daisy Jones and The Six, Billy was determined to make his partnership with Daisy limited to a single track. However, given the constant requests for a follow-up collaboration, the frontman gave in to everyone's wishes and accepted her into the group. Now that there is a new member in their midst, the band must work together to include Daisy in their studio sessions and come up with music that they can all agree on.

Daisy and Billy's First Songwriting Session

Image via Amazon Studios

Episode 5, entitled "Fire", starts with the first day back in the studio. No one knows what to expect or how Daisy might change their music-making dynamic. When they huddle in the middle of the room, she can't hold back her excitement and says that she has written about twenty songs in her notebook that she wanted to share with them. That is when Daisy finds out that there were already thirteen songs that the band had ready to go, and that she would just have to join them in the vocals. Upset that the band expected her to have no say in the songwriting process, Daisy says that things must change to make the album a group effort, not a solo one. Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Graham (Will Harrison), Eddie (Josh Whitehouse), and Warren (Sebastian Chacon) all chime in with suggestions of musical arrangements they would like to incorporate into the new tracks. Billy becomes overwhelmed and almost regrets having asked Daisy to join The Six. That is when Teddy (Tom Wright) steps in and tells everyone to go home while Billy and Daisy come up with new lyrics together.

The duo gets in the car and drives to a diner to eat hamburgers. "Stumble on Sublime" begins to play on the radio and Billy hums along, causing Daisy to smile. She asks if he liked that song, to which he replies that everyone likes it. That is when Daisy shares that she was the mastermind behind that popular hit, leaving Billy speechless and unable to discredit her talent as a songwriter. This interaction helps them to break the ice and finally agree and acknowledge how they can both bring valuable ideas to the table. Once they arrive at Teddy's house, the two make themselves comfortable, listening to records, smoking, swimming, and having vulnerable conversations with one another. Daisy challenges Billy to write songs from the perspective of someone who isn't trying to do it right all the time. This different approach allows them to begin writing the lyrics to "Let Me Down Easy", up until Billy confronts Daisy about keeping the message of the song so dark. He says that he hadn't realized how broken she was, which is a comment that doesn't stand out well with her.

Karen and Graham Become More Than Friends

Image via Amazon Studios

While Daisy and Billy argue on and off during their songwriting session, the rest of the band decides to enjoy the day off. Warren and Eddie go to the movies to rewatch Rollerball, while Karen joins Graham and his girlfriend Caroline (Olivia Rose Keegan) for a day at the beach. As Graham surfs in the ocean, Karen chats with his girlfriend to try to understand why she is attracted to her bandmate. Instead of just saying that he is a good-looking guitarist, Caroline says that the reason she was drawn to Graham in the first place is that he is genuinely nice. This leads Karen to start viewing him in a different light. Once the three of them arrive back in the house, she asks him to walk her to the door, claiming that she is scared that there might be burglars around. Graham accompanies her and becomes surprised when Karen kisses him. Instead of returning to the car with Caroline, he ends up staying at home and finally gives in to his feelings for his long-time crush.

Recording "Let Me Down Easy"

Image via Amazon Studios

After Billy calls Daisy "broken", she leaves the room they were writing in and flees to the garage filled with disappointment. When he realizes that what he said hurt her feelings, Billy goes after her and apologizes for his poor choice of words. What he meant to say is that he and Daisy are more alike than he thought. Like her, he grew up with an absent parent and most of what Billy does is to prove his father wrong. As the two forgive each other, they finish the rest of the song and call the other band members to join them at the studio to record the track. During their recording session, it is evident that everyone is much more involved in the creative process than before. Billy even becomes more lenient when Eddie questions him about a chord change in his solo. This accepting atmosphere brings all of them together and the outcome is just as good as expected. Teddy rejoices that he came up with such a brilliant pairing. Everyone was happy with the song and excited about the two lead singers working together.

In the modern-day documentary, Karen reveals that it was clear at the time that Daisy and Billy made each other better. They not only made the ambiance more inclusive but also kept each other grounded in doing the best work that they could do. Yet, the band members couldn't help but notice Daisy and Billy's giggles and affectionate hugs towards one another. This is just a hint at what will happen next after the two begin to fall in love. Not only are Daisy and Billy beginning to harbor feelings for one another, but Karen and Graham can't hide their glances and smiles at each other from opposite ends of the room. These two relationships seem doomed from the start, and their joyous moments at the end of Episode 5 are only the calm before the storm when it comes to the events featured in the following episodes of the series.