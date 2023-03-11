Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 6 of Daisy Jones and the Six.If Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy's (Sam Claflin) chemistry wasn't noticeable enough by the end of Episode 5, then Episode 6 made it even more obvious. Not only do the band members suspect that there is more happening between the two than just the music, but those on the outside are also beginning to draw their conclusions. In this episode of Daisy Jones and The Six, there is a rollout of secrets and lies coming from all directions. As the band adds the finishing touches to their album "Aurora", it is evident that Daisy and Billy's connection through songwriting is both their greatest asset and their kryptonite.

Daisy and Billy Get a Little Too Close

Image via Amazon Studios

In Episode 6, entitled "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night", the group finds their groove in the studio and writes some of their best music yet. While Daisy and Billy spend hours arguing and writing lyrics, Graham (Will Harrison), Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Warren (Sebastian Chacon), and Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) use their free time to record their instruments. The songs are so good that Teddy (Tom Wright) reaches out to Rolling Stone, to get a reporter to write an article about the album ahead of its release. The journalist chosen to write the story is Jonah Berg (Nick Pupo), a new contributor for the magazine. Little did he know that this piece had enough content to become a juicy exposé.

Through intense eye contact, encoded music, and flirty snide remarks, Daisy and Billy look like they are in a relationship even though they don't admit it. In one instance in the studio, Billy asks Daisy to help him fix a line in a song he is writing and Jonah can't help but whistle at their interaction. Trying to brush off the rumors, The Six's frontman assures that nothing is going on between them. He even compares his relationship with Daisy to Bonnie and Clyde, "just an act".

Camila Is No Longer Included in the Band

Image via Amazon Studios

When The Six worked on their first album, Camila (Camila Morrone) was an essential member of the group. She would record their performances and listen to the songs before anyone else. Now that Daisy and Billy do the songwriting by themselves, Camila no longer feels connected to her husband's musical journey. She shares her frustrations with Karen and even confronts Billy about it. Instead of accompanying him in the making of "Aurora", Camila has to raise their daughter by herself. One night, she overhears a conversation between her husband and Daisy and reads the lyrics to "Please" in Billy's notebook. She instantly becomes hurt by the message in the song, which evokes a different image of the picture-perfect family that he used to write about.

Daisy and Billy's Feelings Get In the Way

Image via Amazon Studios

Despite telling everyone that nothing is going on between him and Daisy, Billy knows full well that it is a lie. After the two leave the studio together, they make a stop at the beach to look at the ocean and be vulnerable with each other. Billy admits to Daisy that her adjustments to their first song, "Honeycomb/Look At Us Now", made the song better. Not only that but he emphasizes that she makes everything better. The conversation even leads them to Daisy's hotel room, but Billy decides to leave before giving into the temptation of taking things too far. When he goes home, Daisy heads to the swimming pool to smoke a cigarette and accidentally bumps into the reporter covering The Six's Rolling Stone article. He says that he was almost sure that she and Billy were romantically involved, but that he stopped looking in between the lines after the frontman confirmed that it was all pretend. The comment drives Daisy to miss studio time the next day.

When she finally returns, Billy makes her sing a song he wrote called "More Fun to Miss". He makes her repeat verses multiple times, just to punish her for not showing up. Daisy gets so nervous that she even darts off the studio. Billy follows her on the way out, and she begs him to tell her what is going on between them. She says that she just needs to know the truth and will never mention the topic again. Billy kisses her and Daisy goes back to record the song, belting out like never before.

After the recording session is over, Billy arrives home only to see his daughter sleeping in bed with Camila. Overcome by guilt, he brings his wife and daughter to the "Aurora" photoshoot. Seeing Billy pretend like the kiss didn't happen makes Daisy incredibly nervous, and she tries to avoid him while the photographer calls the shots. When Jonah approaches Billy to fact-check the information for his story, he asks Billy about the rehab facility that he went to after The Six's tour was canceled. The band leader is frustrated that Daisy shared that with the reporter. Later on in the episode, Billy trades off the information about his drinking problem for Daisy's struggle with addiction and loneliness.

Camila Draws the Line

Image via Amazon Studios

The fight at the photoshoot was enough proof for Camila to understand that something is off about Billy and Daisy's relationship. While her husband looks at the pictures from the photoshoot and complains that none of them seem good enough, she surprises him with a picture of his argument with Daisy (which ends up being the cover of the album). Camila says that she doesn't care about what is going on, as long as it doesn't turn into love. He assures her that he will never leave her for another woman.

Later on, Camila dresses up to go out at night and doesn't tell Billy where she is going. She goes to the bar and while she is drinking away her sorrows, Eddie sees her and invites Camila to sit with him and the woman he is flirting with. When she refuses to join them, Eddie drives the girl away just to sit next to Camila. The series doesn't show what happened between them, but it alludes to her cheating on Billy with his band mate.

With Daisy and Billy's on-and-off interactions and Camila's sudden night out with Eddie, Episode 6 revealed a few of the reasons that will drive Daisy Jones and The Six apart. Now that "Aurora" is done, the following episodes will continue to unveil the trials and tribulations that will prevent the group from a long-lasting career.