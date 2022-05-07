It’s a wrap for Daisy Jones & The Six. Stars of the upcoming miniseries, Riley Keough and Josh Whitehouse, took to social media to announce the end of filming. Keough shared her gratitude for getting to work “with such beautiful angels” on the show which had taken three years to make (thanks to the pandemic), while Whitehouse shared a photo from the last day of filming as he said goodbye to New Orleans.

The series, which will be showing on Prime Video, follows the rise and eventual split of a rock band in the 1970s. Daisy Jones & The Six will explore the LA music scene while chronicling the band's ascent to becoming one of the most legendary bands in the world and their decision to split at the height of their success. The story will be told in a documentary style and will include background interviews with the band. The miniseries will consist of ten episodes, allowing room to explore the creative, unpredictable, and bewildering world of the 70s.

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on a 2019 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The novel was inspired partly by Reid’s experience growing up, and partly by the Fleetwood Mac’s performances, she watched on television, as well as the recording of their hit album, Rumours. Reid is also known for writing the critically acclaimed novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, which is currently being adapted by Netflix into a feature film.

The miniseries currently stars Keough as the titular character, as well as Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes, Tom Wright as Teddy, and Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree. Jacqueline Obradors has also been tapped in a recurring role alongside Timothy Olyphant, who will play a loud and assertive road manager on the show.

Reid is also onboard the Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation as a producer, while Reese Witherspoon, Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Brad Mendelshohn, Lauren Neustadter, and Will Graham will serve as executive producers. Seeing as filming just wrapped on the miniseries, there is no word yet on when Daisy Jones & The Six is expected to hit our screens.

