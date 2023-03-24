Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 10 of Daisy Jones and The Six.It all comes down to October 4, 1977. After a short-lived but intense journey together, Daisy Jones & The Six play their last concert in Chicago. Despite their career being at an all-time high, each band member faces a struggle of their own which leads them to all give up after performing for a sold-out crowd. From Billy (Sam Claflin) giving in to his addictions to Karen (Suki Waterhouse) and Graham (Will Harrison) breaking up after the abortion, everything goes downhill in a day. Despite all the hardships, 20 years later each band member gets their version of a happy ending.

Daisy Feels Like Giving Up

The Daisy Jones & The Six season finale, entitled "Rock'n'roll Suicide", starts 10 hours before the band's last show. When everyone arrives at the hotel, there is noticeable tension in the air. The first interaction that takes place is Simone (Nabiyah Be) and Daisy's (Riley Keough) brunch together. As they catch up, the disco singer reveals that she has turned down the record deal proposition that was made to her in the previous episode. She says that although they seemed to be interested in her talent, the label didn't want all the other things that were important to her, including her having a relationship with Bernie (Ayesha Harris). Seeing that Simone was brave enough to turn down a record contract over love makes Daisy feel unable to carry on with the tour alongside the love of her life, who is taken. It is too hard for her to not have her love reciprocated and still have to perform with Billy in front of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, Camila (Camila Morrone) and Billy argue in the hallway about what is happening between him and Daisy. After witnessing them talking with one another on the porch in Episode 9, Camila feels betrayed that her husband seems to be having an affair. Even though Billy denies the possibility of having a romantic relationship with Daisy, he doesn't reply when Camila asks if he is in love with his duet partner. When Daisy walks into the hall shortly afterward, Billy shares with her that his wife thinks that they are together. Once again, she feels heartbroken when Billly says that nothing is going on between them and never will.

Karen and Graham Break Up / Eddie Quits the Band

The love triangle isn't the only one suffering in this episode. As they go into the hotel elevator, Karen tells Graham that she took care of their problem, meaning she had an abortion. The news doesn't sit well with him, since Karen kept the whole decision-making process to herself and didn't even let him know about her visit to the clinic. This revelation ends up shattering their relationship, as the two carry on the conversation in the bleachers of their concert venue. Karen tells Graham that she never wanted a life taking care of kids, and even though he's heard her say that before, part of him wished that she would change her mind.

In addition to the chaos, Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) decides to quit the band after the tour is over. If Billy weren't furious enough that his wife is nowhere to be found, he becomes even more nervous to hear that not only is Eddie quitting but that he has also admitted to having a moment with Camila. He might've not explicitly revealed what had happened, but he does tell Billy to use his imagination to figure it out.

Daisy and Billy Use Drugs and Alcohol to Numb the Pain

Daisy goes on a spiral after everything that has happened between her and Billy, as well as the awful conversation she has with her mother over the phone. In the same that she is dealing with her pain through drugs and alcohol, Billy gives up on his sobriety after being offered a drink at the bar. He accepts the drink because he is convinced that Camila has left him once and for all. When the time comes for the band to prepare to go on stage, Daisy and Billy show up wasted and share a kiss before the show. By his breath, Daisy notices that the frontman is no longer abstaining from his old drinking habits.

As the crowd goes wild at the band performing, each band member is going through all sorts of emotions. Karen and Graham feel upset about the way things ended between them, Eddie can't wait for everything to be over, Warren (Sebastian Chacon) is optimistic that the band will stick together despite the conflicts, and Daisy and Billy are over the moon about the possibility of finally being a couple. The lead singers can't contain their happiness as they sing with little to no distance between them, which isn't the sight that Camila expected to witness when she went to see her husband perform. Billy's wife leaves shortly after, hopeless of repairing their relationship. As the band exits the stage before the encore, Billy kisses Daisy and tells her that they can finally be together because Camila has left him. He also uses cocaine, which instantly makes Daisy apprehensive about his behavior. Her concerns increase even more once Billy says that they can be "broken together".

What Happened After the Last Show?

When the band members return to the stage to perform their final song, "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)", Daisy speaks to the crowd about the meaning of love. She says that love might hurt, but in the end, it should ultimately spark peace and joy. As she continues with her monologue, Billy realizes that he could never be in a healthy relationship with Daisy and that the person who brings the best out of him is Camila. Encouraged by Daisy, Billy leaves the stage and goes after his wife to reconcile with her. Different from the first time he messed up on the road, Camila doesn't make it easy for him to be with her again. In the documentary footage, Billy reveals that he was able to win her back gradually, and he was very intentional about making their relationship work and being there for his daughter.

The rest of the band also gets their version of a happy ending after the tour. Warren married Lisa, the actress he met at the Saturday Night Live performance, and they have two daughters. He also records the drums in the studio for other artists working on their records. As for Eddie, he finally made his band and occasionally performs solo sets in smaller venues. After Karen said she didn't see a future with Graham, he fell in love again with someone else and finally had the family that he desired. Karen remained in the music scene and didn't settle down just like she always wanted. Lastly, Daisy decided to go to rehab after the tour and be healthy enough to focus on her solo career without relying on drugs. She also becomes a mother, and she makes sure that her daughter feels all the love and care that she never received from her mother growing up.

At the end of the series, viewers learn that the person recording the documentary is Billy and Camila's daughter Julia (Seychelle Gabriel) and she is doing it to honor her late mother. When the cameras stop rolling, Julia reveals that she has a video of her mother to show Daisy and Billy. In the video, Camila says that in the future she hopes that when Billy is ready, he will call Daisy and they will be able to write her song. The last scene of the on-screen adaptation shows Billy knocking on Daisy's door, and she opens it with a smile, implying that they've reconnected and will probably grant Camila's last wish.