The first images for Daisy Jones & The Six are here, giving us an early peek at the highly anticipated musical drama series. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series follows the rise and eventual split of a rock band in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & The Six takes place in two moments in time. First, the series follows the fictional band The Six as they get together with solo artist Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and shake the music industry in the 70s and 80s. Then, twenty years later, the former members of the band talk about why they’ve painfully split up, with the series taking on a fake-documentary style. The first image gives us a clear look at Keough as Daisy and Sam Claflin as tortured rock star Billy Dunne, the leader of The Six, who’s constantly torn between his passion for music and his duties towards his wife (Camila Morrone) and children.

Rounding up the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six, we have Suki Waterhouse as Karen, Sebastian Chacon as Warren, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie, Will Harrison as Graham, Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes, Tom Wright as Teddy Price, and Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson. The first images of the series, published by Vanity Fair, give us the first look at most of the main cast, but more importantly, the outlet also reveals some of the secrets of the production.

Image via Vanity Fair

How Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Prepared for Daisy Jones & The Six

In an interview for Vanity Fair, Claflin talks about how the whole cast of Daisy Jones & The Six got frustrated when the series had to suspend production in 2020 due to the pandemic. As Claflin says, everyone was getting ready to shoot and learning how to play musical instruments properly. Instead, they had to spend a year and a half away from the world. At least everyone was a better musician when they finally got together. As Claflin says, “by the time we got back out to Los Angeles June of last year, I think we were all so pumped and so excited to see one another—and we’d all improved so massively musically—that we then immediately just sort of gelled as a band.”

Even with a huge break to get him ready for the part, Claflin admits he had trouble learning to play the guitar and sing. In Claflin's words:

“I have to say, I’d never picked up a guitar before I got this part. And, you know, having read the book, it wasn’t overly clear that I was due to be playing because we took some creative freedom and slightly shifted the parts a little bit, meaning that I was going to be playing not lead guitar, thank God, but rhythm guitar. I had to learn how to hold the guitar, how to strum a guitar. I had the biggest journey to go with the singing as well.”

Claflin was not alone in his struggles, as Keough also found it hard to learn how to sing. As Keough says, the pressure was even bigger because she’s a granddaughter to Elvis Presley, the King himself. That didn’t stop her from pouring all her energies into the project. As Keough tells it:

“I didn’t even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, they need me to belt. I sounded so bad that I started crying. I was like, I can’t do it, and when I can’t do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it. I was like, I have to do it. I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to fucking belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before.”

Daisy Jones & The Six wrapped filming earlier this year, but there’s still no release date for the show. The ten-episode miniseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. Check out the new images down below:

13 Images