Prime Video has big plans for SXSW: the streamer is bringing an exclusive immersive experience with the debut of the newly incorporated faux city ‘Prime, Texas,’ at the festival. Expect to delve into experiences from visiting installations to savory moments inspired by some fan-favorite shows. The engaging experience will showcase elements that celebrate a variety of Prime Video titles such as Daisy Jones & The Six, The Boys, Swarm, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Power, Academy of Country Music Awards, I’m A Virgo, Harlem, and Carnival Row.

Upon entry, into Prime, Texas, the environment will showcase the Austin spirit both in look and feel. Fans will discover everything the faux town has to offer as Mayor Kirk Watson will be present to accept the key to the city. Beginning with a three-part experience celebrating Daisy Jones & The Six, guests will be able to immerse in the show’s soundscape in the Sound City control booth, exploring the series’ signature album “Aurora”. While the next room will offer everyone a chance to be part of the Six and take pictures in the studio as well as check out the outfits from the collection inspired by the series.

Prime, Texas will also feature its very own semi-permanent tattoo parlor where attendees can get made-to-fade tattoos, hand-drawn by local tattoo artists featuring icons of their favorite series. Guests can further pose for photos at the Carnival Row wings installation or in the Everything Grows section in the Harlem plant shop inspired by the show’s newest season. For fans of The Power, a special installation will feature mysterious power changing the world, with interactive wall elements that let fans harness it at their fingertips.

From immersive, in-world encounters to unmissable moments on the main stage, there’s something for everyone at this faux city. Prime, Texas’ main stage will provide music programming for attendees throughout the weekend from DJs CRG, TJ the DJ, Christy Ray, Disko Cowboy and Just Jim. Various refreshments will be served inspired by Daisy Jones & The Six, while on Sunday, Chef Damien Brockway, will serve modern African American faire and local Southern BBQ comfort food at a Harlem themed influencer brunch. The guests will also have the chance to personalize a denim jacket at PRIME DenimCo., leaving with a customized item to remember the experience.

You can check out the immersive Prime, Texas experience at SXSW between March 10 to March 12 at Hotel San José, in Austin, Texas.