The series is based on the real-life story of Fleetwood Mac, with the author inspired by the band's ability to act like they were in love after a brutal breakup.

Fleetwood Mac's rise to fame was fueled by hit singles and world recognition, but the newfound pressures, drug use, and romantic conflicts caused tension and eventually led to the band's downfall.

Daisy Jones and the Six introduced fans to the drug-fueled disco drama of a fictional rock band. The series is a fun trip back in time to the cultural revolution of rock 'n' roll, following a young singer-songwriter named Daisy (Riley Keough) on her journey from a shy girl to a musical icon. Told in flashbacks through a behind-the-scenes interview, the members of the fictional band recount their turbulent rise to stardom as they deal with the immense pressures and conflicts that come with success in the music industry.

The series is based on the book of the same name, but what you might not know is that the book is inspired by the real-life story of one of history's greatest bands: Fleetwood Mac. The author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, was first inspired by the band when she saw them perform in the 1990s. She was confounded by Stevie Nicks and Lindsay Buckingham's performance and their ability to act like they were in love after a brutal breakup. She stated that she "wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh." Daisy Jones and the Six tells its own heartbreaking story as the characters deal with the chaos of fame and struggle with addiction, and Fleetwood Mac's history is similar enough for the connection to be clear. So, what is the real story behind the iconic band that inspired the series?

'Daisy Jones and the Six's Inspiration Had Humble Beginnings

Stevie Nicks, the inspiration for Daisy, grew up moving around the American Southwest, where her grandfather taught her to sing duets as she fostered an appreciation for music. After receiving a guitar for her 16th birthday, she joined a folk band from her high school. Soon after, she found Lindsey Buckingham, the inspiration for Billy (Sam Claflin) in the series, playing piano at a local venue and joined him in singing. The pair began their relationship, and soon, high school was over. This is significantly changed in the series, but the two storylines come together later.

Similar to the events of the show, Buckingham's band was breaking up because some of its members were leaving for college. So, he and Nicks became a musical duo, dropping out of university to pursue their dreams. After the failure of their first album, they worked odd jobs while continuing to write. The characters meet differently in the series as each separately draws interest from music producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), who brings them together for a collaboration against Billy's wishes. Through popular demand, the collaboration soon becomes permanent. However, the next part of the story is much more like Fleetwood Mac's experience.

It was at this point that Nicks and Buckingham first started using cocaine, unaware of its addictive nature and the role it would play in their lives to come. Meanwhile, across the pond, a small blues band, Fleetwood Mac, was looking for a guitarist when they heard a track from Nicks and Buckingham's album. When they invited Buckingham to join, he insisted that the two of them were a package deal, so they had an initial rehearsal, and the rest is history!

Fleetwood Mac Skyrocketed to Newfound Fame

In 1975, the band released their first album, Fleetwood Mac, and quickly skyrocketed to fame. With several hit singles from a single album, the band gained worldwide recognition, and one of Nicks' songs, "Rhiannon," would later be named one of the top five hundred greatest songs of all time. For a while, the gang was riding high with two couples in the band: Nicks and Buckingham and John and Christine McVie. Like Fleetwood Mac, Daisy Jones and the Six has several complex relationships that contribute to the band falling apart. During this time, record sales were through the roof for Fleetwood Mac, and their label was eager to see what they would do next. However, things began to rapidly deteriorate. The newfound pressures of fame and the need to produce a new album created tension between everyone in the group, fueled by drugs and alcohol. The McVies' marriage ended, as did drummer Mick Fleetwood's, followed by Buckingham and Nicks' split and her subsequent affair with Fleetwood.

The group channeled the chaos and conflict around them into a new and even more successful record: Rumors. This album elevated them even further as their fame reached new heights, with the album eventually becoming the eighth-highest-selling record in history. Like Fleetwood Mac, Rumors also had several massive hits. Many of the songs dealt with the realities of the complex struggles the musicians were facing as they sang about the loss of love, fame, and addiction, much like the series' Aurora, which was created with the same style of music.

The romantic conflicts between band members were heightened by their use of cocaine, which had become a staple of their lives due to their new wealth and inability to cope with their sudden fame. Nicks recalls that during the production of their second album, she and Christine McVie wore "little beautiful coke bottles" around their necks. Although the whole band was addicted, Nicks had the hardest time shaking her addiction, to the point where her bandmates asked her to visit rehab, where doctors replaced cocaine with Valium and other drugs meant to curb her addiction. After almost losing her eyesight due to a 48-hour bender, she finally realized that sobriety was the only way she would survive her battle with drugs.

'Daisy Jones and the Six' Reaches the End of An Era

At this point, things were grim, with Fleetwood filing for bankruptcy and half the band dealing with serious medical side effects of their heavy drug use. It was rumored that Fleetwood Mac had disbanded. After the release of another album, Buckingham felt his creativity had been stifled, and after a tumultuous group meeting in which there was a physical altercation between Buckingham and Nicks, Buckingham left the band. Over the next few decades, Nicks pursued a solo career while staying in the band as members came and went, but they would not capture lightning in a bottle twice. While Daisy Jones and the Six follows a similar trajectory, it ends differently, as the warring bandmates are reunited through a series of interviews much later.

'Daisy Jones and the Six's Inspiration Is Clear

The tensions, emotions, and drugs are not unique to Fleetwood Mac, but there is a distinct connection between Daisy Jones and the Six and the famed band. Not only was the book author inspired by Fleetwood Mac's performance, but others have recognized it. Nicks herself took to Twitter, saying, "It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story." She further stated that she wished her late bandmate, Christine McVie, could have seen it. Such a reaction from the woman who inspired Daisy Jones shows how closely these stories are related. The electric interactions between Daisy and Billy caught more than the attention of fans. Nicks later commented that the thing that she saw herself in most was "the kind of snappy sarcasm between Daisy and Billy, who in my mind was like me and Lindsey [Buckingham]." The series is largely fictional, but this spark of reality cemented the realism in it.

Nicks saw the connection to her own life, though she seemed to hesitate at first. Yet by the end, she praised the series, saying, "That’s exactly why Fleetwood Mac stayed together for 50 years. It was all for the music. It was all just to keep the music going, and the show got it." Lindsey Buckingham played more coy, posting a video from the famed concert on social media to acknowledge the discussion while saying little about the series. Still, this response suggests he recognizes the series references his life.

It is clear to see why the history of Fleetwood Mac served as perfect fodder for Daisy Jones and the Six. Buckingham and Nicks' relationship is the beautiful yet heartbreaking story of two artists torn apart by the pressures of fame and the pitfalls that come with it. Their story is one of dreams, both achieved and broken as they shared their stories with the world, for better or worse. The series did a fascinating job of reinterpreting their story and bringing it to the screen, and although we know how the book ends, the series unfolds in a different way in its addressing of themes of addiction, loss, and, of course, great music.

