The music of Daisy Jones & the Six is an incredibly important part of the Prime Video series — because if the band doesn't work, the show as a whole fails. Luckily, one of the best parts of the TV adaptation is the music that makes up the album Aurora. In the context of the series, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) is a singer and songwriter who joins up with Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and his band called the Six.

The show, as well as the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, tells the story of a band constantly fighting with each other — well, more that Billy and Daisy are fighting their own feelings for one another. That upset and push and pull comes across in the music of Aurora. It's reminiscent of the real-life fighting that brought us the break-up songs of Rumours by the band Fleetwood Mac (which many cite as inspiration for the band in Jenkins' book and therefore the Prime Video series). What is so fantastic about the Aurora we got out of the show is that it really sounds like it was plucked out of the 1970s.

Recreating rock music isn't exactly easy. There was an art to how bands didn't care about what would work and just made music that they wanted to hear and no matter your feelings on Daisy Jones & The Six as a whole, the series does do that incredibly well. In breaking down all the tracks on Aurora, you can get a sense of what each song means and why they work. Below, we've ranked every single track on Aurora based on how badly we'd want to see them performed live (because this is really a no-skips album).

11 Kill You To Try

Now, this song wouldn't be bad to hear live but like a lot of Aurora, it wouldn't really work as part of a bigger tour. If you picture this being played at a small venue like something like Brooklyn Steel then it would work, but it just isn't something that would sell out entire arenas. It is a song that you could for sure drive around and "vibe" to, but it just doesn't have that big concert feel to it. It wouldn't be upsetting if it was played live, but if this was played over any of the other songs off Aurora, then it'd be a little odd. Regardless, it's still catchy in its own right and when the song gets to the chorus, it's fun to sing along to.

10 More Fun to Miss

This is a good song. Truly one of those songs that I know that I, personally, would wish they'd play, but also that means that the band probably shouldn't play it in a concert. Sometimes, you just want that song for you and your own personal experience with it, and a song like "More Fun to Miss" is sort of one of those. This is to say that it's a song you'll probably sneak on playlists that will make you want to just listen to more of the album.

9 Let Me Down Easy

This IS one of my favorites on the entire album, but that doesn't mean it should be a concert choice. As someone who loves the band Kings of Leon, a lot of their music doesn't need a live recording and that's kind of the case with some of the songs on Aurora. "Let Me Down Easy" does feel like it'd be an easy choice to be played but then again, it might be the one that they cut for time in a lot of cases. So it'd be a hard fit in a ranking. It's a great song, one that you can put on repeat and find something else to love in it each time, but not really the one that is going to chart or have people singing along like others will.

8 Two Against Three

This is a track that should be ranked as either the best or second best on the album as a whole, but it isn't really a stadium arena vibe. Imagine, if you will, something like "Night of a Thousand Stevies" happening for Daisy at some point down the line. This would easily be the song that someone there chose to perform because it's giving the vibes of "Silver Springs" there with fans rallying behind it.

"Two Against Three" is a showcase of Daisy's talent as a writer and singer, and if the band had stayed together this would definitely be one of those songs that happen in the middle of the show to bring everyone down from the joy of one of their bigger hits and fill the audience with tears. Think of "Matilda" by Harry Styles.

7 No Words

This is one of those where you can almost see how it'd be staged at a concert today. Sure, we've gotten more creative about staging and the entire concert-going experience, but it'd still be one of those moments where the entire audience was quiet as they played it — maybe even with a spotlight on just Billy and Daisy while it was happening. Again, this is one of those songs that would definitely be in the "come down" part of the show, probably sandwiched between some of the singles and meant to be a way for fans who might not know all their songs to hear some of their lesser-known tracks.

6 Please

Okay, now the beginning of this song starting the concert? Come on, that'd be incredible. Just the piano keys hitting as the band comes out one by one with the audience screaming? This means you have to hear this one live! The song as a whole is fine, nothing outlandish or overwhelmingly emotional about it, but the beat does set itself up for a perfect introduction to a Daisy Jones and The Six concert. It does almost have the vibe of a song by The Beatles, which makes it a little weird on the album as a whole — but in a live setting watching Billy Dunne singing it? That'd be pretty amazing.

5 You Were Gone

It's not a perfect song, but it is soothing. This is one that in the modern world, you'd hear at a festival and like, but it also is an easy song to picture them playing live. The key to a good concert is whether the song you're playing is going to have the audience talking to each other over it, but this song is just upbeat enough to balance out some of the sadder songs on Aurora, and "You Were Gone" does have a fun chorus that would be easy to sing along to with thousands of other voices in a stadium.

4 Aurora

The title track from the album is obviously going to be played at any live show, but it's also fun! Arguably, it isn't the best on the album, but it is a song that, performed live, would be a fun time and is worth hearing there. It's almost a given that they'd play it regardless of where it was on this ranking because you couldn't really call something the "Aurora Tour" and then not play the song itself. This is a track that it'd be fun to hear live, but you don't really need to listen to it all the time — meaning that hearing it in concert would be a good thing, because you'd be reminded how much you love it.

3 Regret Me

"Regret Me" is what would probably be referred to as the band's second single, so it is almost a given that the song would be played in a concert setting — but also it is just genuinely good beyond that. It's catchy, one of those songs that you catch yourself singing along to whether or not you meant to do it. There's just something about the lyric "You regret me and I'll regret you" that just hits in the way that lyrics from Fleetwood Mac did as well. This is an easy pick among so many of the always-played songs on the setlist.

2 The River

This is a dance bop. You can just picture people swaying to it with their arms in the air, feeling the words and singing along with ease. Tambourines are encouraged, obviously. This is also the song that you know many fans likely took guitar lessons to try and learn because it's just so incredibly good. Hearing it live is a must! Honestly, this would be the song that people got up and started dancing to instantly. It makes you just want to move while it is playing in a way that other songs on the album don't really have. "The River" is a must-play on Daisy Jones and the Six's stadium tour.

1 Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)

The first single, "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," was the world's introduction to the band. Of course, it would be played anyway at concerts, but it is also just a genuinely good song. With a band like Daisy Jones & the Six, you sort of know you're not getting songs that you can stand up and dance to, but you're getting ones you'll sing along with passionately. "We can make a good thing bad" is, in my opinion, a perfect lyric and one that, if the band was real, would be on merch and tattooed on people everywhere because it's just so emotionally charged.

Can we get this concert underway? We need to hear "Regret Me" with a thousand screaming fans right now — preferably while everyone is wearing flowy tops and bell-bottoms.

Find out when to tune in for new episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six, now available to stream on Prime Video.