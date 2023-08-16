The Big Picture Stevie Nicks, legendary frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac, highly praised the Amazon Prime series adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six in a social media post.

When a legend like Stevie Nicks has watched your show, you know you’ve made it. That’s precisely how the creative team behind the Amazon Prime Video series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel, Daisy Jones and the Six felt after the legendary frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac shared an Instagram post celebrating the production. Not only has Nicks seen it once, but in her post, which featured an image of the fictional band, she admitted to having just finished her second go-around - which is pretty impressive when considering just how busy the performer is.

The story particularly struck a chord with the iconic vocalist as the fictional tale of the titular singer and band is seemingly ripped from the pages of Fleetwood Mac’s history. The story follows a rock band on the rise during the ‘70s that faces its downfall after its two leads fall in love, echoing precisely what happened between Nicks and lead guitarist and singer Lindsey Buckingham. In her post, Nicks says that while “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story,” that leading star, “Riley [Keough] seamlessly soon became my story.”

As one episode rolled into the next, Nicks said, “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie the late singer and pianist of Fleetwood Mac] could have seen it. She would have loved it.” Pouring some luck into the series nabbing a renewal, Nicks rounded out her post writing, “Hopefully it will continue.”

The Real Story of Fleetwood Mac

When blues band Fleetwood Mac was in dire straits for a new male singer and guitarist, they never would've guessed their successful trajectory after asking pre-existing duo Buckingham and Nicks to jump on board. Releasing their first self-titled album in 1975, the band quickly gained notoriety, but the romantic drama between each of the members would soon test their limits - although it also gave them the hit record, Rumours. Buckingham and Nicks were just one of the couples in the band who fell on hard times with McVie and her husband and Fleetwood Mac bassist, John McVie also splitting during this time while drummer Mick Fleetwood separated from his wife. Still, the band stayed together for many years, putting out album after album and touring the world (although sometimes without Buckingham). Tragically, Christine McVie passed away late last year, marking the end of an era for one of the greatest bands in existence.

As of right now, no plans for a follow-up season for Daisy Jones and the Six have been announced, but the entire first season is available to binge on Amazon Prime Video. Check out Nicks’ post below.