The cast and creators of Prime Video’s Daisy Jones and The Six are coming to SXSW, Deadline has reported. The panel will take place on March 11 at 4 pm, and will see a conversation between moderator Josh Horowitz (Happy Sad Confused podcast) with executive producers Scott Neustadter, Lauren Neustadter, Will Graham, and Brad Mendelsohn along with author and producer, Taylor Jenkins Reid and cast members Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Nabiyah Be.

The limited musical drama Daisy Jones and the Six based on the novel of the same name by Reid premiered this month to mixed reviews. It tells the tale of a fictional 70s band from their rise in the LA music scene with their debut album “Aurora” to becoming one of the most famous bands in the world. However, at the height of their success, the band called it quits. The feature explores the reason behind their split after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field as decades later the band members finally agree to tell their side of the story.

The upcoming panel will shed more light on the process of making the series and what goes behind telling the tale of the '70s band with actors and creators giving fans some unique insights. The series has a 75% score Rotten Tomatoes rating with praise for the cast for their performances. It has some catchy numbers that are garnering much attention on various social media platforms.

The Music of Daisy Jones and The Six

The fictional band's debut album, “Aurora,” features numerous amazing tracks from the titular track to “No Words,” “Regret Me” to “Look at Us Now,” and is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and many other digital platforms. With seven more episodes to go the fate of the series is yet to be determined completely. The music library for the show is created by producer and composer Blake Mills, who is well known to have worked with the artists like Laura Marling, and Fiona Apple among others.

The feature casts Riley Keough as Daisy Jones, Claflin as Billy Dunne, Morrone as Camila Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Chacon as Warren Rojas, Be as Simone Jackson, Tom Wright as Teddy Price, and Timothy Olyphant as Rod Reyes. The feature is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter’s company, Hello Sunshine, and is created by Neustadter and Michael H. Weber.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six are available on Prime Video with new episodes dropping on Fridays.