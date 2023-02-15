Grab your guitar and strike up a chord, ‘cause the band’s getting back together — at least, for a bit. Prime Video is ready to kick off a busy month of television with the premiere of Daisy Jones and the Six, their series based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, and to celebrate, they’ve dropped a trailer that promises all the sex, drugs, and rock and roll you could ever want.

The series chronicles the rise and fall of The Six, a fictional 1970s rock band on their way to stardom after they find success on a duet with the titular Daisy Jones (Riley Keough). Told through interviews twenty years after the fact, the series evokes infamous bands of music history past as the little band that could goes from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles with the hopes of becoming the next big thing. But fame and fortune is not all it seems, as lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) clashes terribly with Daisy, and drugs, sex, and egos all get in the way of their meteoric rise to the top. Things are never as they seem, and as Daisy Jones and the Six get closer and closer to their dreams, the closer everything comes to crashing down around them.

Daisy Jones was originally published in 2019, Reid’s sixth novel but her first to make it big. The book exists as one of four interconnected novels in a loose series — also including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto is Back — all centered around California over the years, from the early days of Hollywood to the sports boom of the 1990s. Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising have also been optioned for screen adaptations, from Netflix and Hulu respectively, with Liz Tigelaar attached to both.

Daisy Jones and the Six also stars Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Josh Whitehouse as the rest of The Six, along with Tom Wright, Timothy Olyphant, Nabiyah Be, and Camila Morrone in supporting roles. Reid produces the series alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (under their Hello Sunshine banner), Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber, Brad Mendelshohn, and Will Graham as executive producers.

Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on March 3. Check out the brand new trailer below: