The band’s getting back together in a trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming miniseries, Daisy Jones and The Six. A guitar strikes a warm-up chord while eager fans cheer in the background as the official teaser kicks off and promises to take audiences behind the highs, lows, and breakup of the fictional band. Teasing both the on-stage moments and the documentary style that will carry the series, we see the musicians performing for massive crowds and sitting down to shoot it straight to the interviewers behind the camera. Meanwhile, a dramatic storyline plays out as we see the complicated relationships between Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and the rest of the members of the band begin to unfold.

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones and The Six will tell the story of the eponymous fictional band’s rise to fame and the ties they formed, broke and mended to get there. Set in the 1970s, the series promises to get messy with drugs, sex, and rock n’ roll. If you’re a fan of ‘70s music and the plotline sounds more than just a little familiar, that’s because Reid looked to legendary rock musicians, Fleetwood Mac, to form her characters. Known for complicated and chaotic interpersonal relationships, Fleetwood Mac was infamous for writing music about those bonds between members.

Along with Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Keough and Enola Holmes star Claflin, the 10-episode limited series will also feature Camila Morrone, Will Harrison (Madam Secretary), Sebastian Chacon (Narcos), Josh Whitehouse (Valley Girl), Nabiyah Be (Black Panther), Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet), Jacqueline Obradors (Unstoppable), and Tom Wright (Troop Beverly Hills).

Image via Vanity Fair

The latest series to come from Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter’s Hello Sunshine, the production company will be joined as executive producers by Reid, Circle of Confusion, and Amazon Studios. 500 Days of Summer and The Disaster Artist scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber will also join the executive production team as well as pen the series. The incredibly stylized costumes were created by Denise Wingate with Morgan Lindsey Price and Kirby Feagan serving as art directors. Jessica Kender joins as the project’s production designer with Checco Varese lending his critically acclaimed eye as cinematographer.

Although a teaser and set of images have previously been released to promote the upcoming rock n’ roll series, today’s trailer is our first real look at how Reid’s beloved novel will come to small-screen form. Check out the trailer below and tune into Prime Video on March 3.