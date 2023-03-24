Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Daisy Jones and The Six.Taylor Jenkins Reid made a fictional band from the 70s seem real through her novel Daisy Jones and The Six. As fans fell in love with the interview-style narration about the rise and fall of the band, they couldn't help but wonder what it would be like if the story were true and the songs were available to stream on Spotify. Prime Video attended their wishes with a tv series adaptation, starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as the lead singers of the rock'n'roll group. Original music was made exclusively for the show, meaning that fans can now listen to "Aurora" instead of imagining how the album would sound based on the description in the book. Yet, like any other book-to-screen project, adjustments were made to make the show more appealing to those who hadn't read the novel beforehand, as well as to surprise fans of the book who know this story so well. Here are the major differences between the best-selling novel and the series adaptation.

The Six Doesn't Have Six Band Members

To shrink down the number of characters in the tv adaptation, Chuck Williams and Pete Loving were combined into a single character. Before the band changed its name to The Six, it used to be known as The Dunne Brothers, and Chuck Loving (Jack Romano) was the bassist. Instead of leaving music aside to go to war (like Chuck did in the book), the character decides to go to university and become a dentist. In Episode 9, years after the band moves to L.A. and becomes a phenomenon, Chuck reunites with his former bandmates and gushes over being financially stable. Yet, it is clear in the documentary footage that he regrets having quit his career in music. The reason the show gives to their name is that the band considers Camila a vital part of the group, making her the honorary sixth member.

Daisy Jones Is a Stage Name

While in the novel Daisy was deemed a fierce and talented girl since her teen years, and she didn't have to adopt a stage name when she decided to become a singer. However, in the series, Daisy's real name is Margaret. She starts calling herself Daisy due to the sorrow she experiences after being sexually assaulted by a musician. The new identity comes as a rite of passage for the character to leave her shy and naive personality behind and embrace her empowered, rock star persona.

The Gap of Time Between the Band's Fallout and the Documentary

As previously mentioned, one of the elements that attracted readers to Reid's novel was its out-of-the-ordinary narrative style. The whole book is written in a documentary format, which allows every character to tell their version of the story without readers knowing for sure if they are telling the truth or not. The documentary in the novel takes place 40 years after the band breaks up, whereas, in the show, the gap is reduced to 20 years.

Camila Meets Billy in a Laundromat

In the book, The Dunne Brothers perform at a wedding where Camila (Camila Morrone) is working as a server, prompting her first interaction with Billy. However, in the limited series, Billy and Camila's meet-cute happens in a whole different way. Their first encounter is at a laundromat where both of them are doing laundry. Camila pretends she hasn't heard about Billy before, while in reality, she already knew about his existence "and not because he was part of some band".

Teddy Price Doesn't Meet The Six at the Troubadour

When the band moves to L.A., Rod (Timothy Olyphant) is responsible for helping The Six in their rise to fame in the book. He is also responsible for introducing the group to Teddy Price (Tom Wright) after a show they play at the Troubadour. The first meeting between Teddy and the band couldn't be more different in the series. While The Six is hustling to get a contract with a record label in L.A., Billy meets Teddy in front of a supermarket and begs him to give the band a chance to prove their worth.

Eddie Has More Reasons to Hate Billy

From the beginning to the end, Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) is constantly bitter in the novel because he is always on the sidelines while Billy takes all the spotlight for himself. That sentiment carries on to the series, but there are more layers to the character's attitude. Not only is he demoted to a bass player when Chuck quits the band, but he is also in love with Camila, Billy's wife. In the novel, Camila admits to going out for lunch with a childhood friend, while in the series, the friend is Eddie. When Billy begins to spend hours with Daisy in the studio, sparking Camila's suspicions that her husband might've cheated on her, she decides to go out for a drink and ends up meeting Eddie at the bar. Although the series doesn't explicitly reveal what they did, it is implied that the two had a one-night stand.

Daisy Joins the Band during a Party

In the tv show, Daisy formally joins the band during a party hosted by Billy and Camila. Although she refuses the request at first, Camila convinces her to change her mind. After a major blackout takes place, the band breaks into a song and Daisy sings with them, marking her first official interaction with the band as a new addition. This plays out differently in the book because Daisy only joins the band after she opens for The Six on an international tour.

The Names of the Songs and Their Lyrics

Billy and Daisy's "Will They, Won't They Relationship"

One of the perks of the non-trustworthy narration in the book is that we never know if Daisy and Billy crossed the line. Despite them not revealing if they've ever kissed, fans weren't sure if the duo was keeping information to themselves. Yet, in Episode 6 of the series, Billy kisses Daisy before she records "More Fun to Miss". That is also not the only time they kiss in the on-screen adaptation.

Camila Takes the Picture Used in the "Aurora" Album Cover

The tension between Daisy and Billy during the "Aurora" cover shoot in the book is somewhat similar to that in the show, however, the actual cover is shot by Camila. Instead of focusing on the duo's torsos, Camila takes a picture of them fighting at the top of a hill.

Simone is Queer

Reid's novel does not have any LGBTQ+ characters, but the on-screen adaptation does. Daisy's best friend and disco superstar, Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), is queer, and she falls in love with a DJ named Bernie (played by Ayesha Harris). The two work together on the majority of Simone's music, and they have a happy ending in the series.

Daisy Travels to Greece Instead of Thailand and Italy

After the band finishes recording "Aurora", Daisy is so distraught by Billy that she flees to Thailand and Italy in the book and goes MIA. The same thing happens on the tv show, but the destination is changed to Greece. That is where she meets Nick (Gavin Drea) and where the two get married. Also, different from the novel, Simone attends Daisy's wedding as her maid-of-honor.

Karen and Graham's Fling Isn't Kept a Secret

Karen (Suki Waterhouse) and Graham's (Will Harrison) relationship is the one that has the most changes from book to screen. In the novel, the keyboardist is clear that she wants to keep their hook-up a secret from everyone including their bandmates. Although Karen also says that to Graham in the series, she eventually shares about their relationship with Warren (Sebastian Chacon) and Eddie on the tour bus, leading others to also find out about it.

Billy Finds Daisy in the Shower

In the novel, Daisy's overdose and near-death experience happens when she is in Italy with Nick. The person that finds her and ends up saving her life is Simone, but in the Prime Video adaptation, Billy is the one who sees Daisy in the shower and tries to rescue her with Rod's help. This heartbreaking instance takes place during the Aurora tour when Billy is about to kick Daisy out of the band.

Billy Almost Settles For Daisy at the End

Towards the end of the novel, Camila has a candid conversation with Daisy about not letting her ruin her family. This interaction is what drives Daisy to quit the band and never speak to Billy again. However, things go much more out of control in the series. Not only does Billy almost settle for Daisy when he notices that Camila has left him, but it is Daisy who realizes that she and Billy would be destructive to each other. While they are performing on stage, she talks to the crowd about what love should feel like. Her monologue is what convinces Billy to run back to Camila and save his family.