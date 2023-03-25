Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Daisy Jones and The Six.The set is over and the equipment has been packed away – the curtain has come up for Daisy Jones & The Six. After ten episodes, audiences now know the truth about this legendary band’s rise and fall, as well as what went down before, during, and after that fateful final performance in Chicago 1977. In short, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) leaves the show in order to try to win back Camila (Camila Morrone) after Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) encourages him to go; Daisy quits after she walks offstage. Graham Dunne (Will Harrison) wants to keep his relationship with Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) going, but she brutally tells him that it’s over for them. Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), fed up with Billy, makes his decision to leave even before the band plays their first song.

The morning after, one by one, each of them come to the same realization that the band is done. However, life didn’t stop for them. Thanks to the interview format of the series, we get to see where everyone went from that day in Chicago to the present day and how there may still be more to their story decades later.

Is Teddy Dead?

After his health scare and the band’s breakup, Teddy Price (Tom Wright) continued his work as a record producer. While it was hinted at with archival footage of him on The Merv Griffin Show, it is confirmed by Billy that Teddy was found dead hunched over a soundboard after an all-nighter session in the studio, just six years after Daisy Jones & The Six broke up. Teddy was a father figure to Billy, a person Billy still gets choked up talking about in the present-day interviews, but Billy fondly remembers that Teddy died doing what he loved most just like he said he would. In his own words, Teddy said in his interview on Merv Griffin that the world wouldn’t remember him, but they would remember the music he helped create. He’s plenty good with that.

What Happens to Rod?

As for Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant), he reveals that he quit the business for good after Daisy quit the band, Billy never showed up, and Eddie and Graham decided not to hop back on the tour bus. Rod likens the band breaking up to heartbreak and after so many of them, he couldn’t take another blow. However, we know that isn’t fully true since he sees a duo performing in a flashback and instead of walking away, he turns around and walks toward them. Plus, at the end of his interview, he admits that you never stop falling in love but teases that it’s a story for another time.

Does Simone End Up With Bernie?

Image via Amazon Studios

Of the musicians featured in the oral history interviews, the most well-adjusted of them were Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be) and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon). In the case of Daisy Jones’ best friend, Simone turned down her record deal and chose her life with Bernie (Ayesha Harris). Together, they opened a club together in New York City called Haven. True to its name, the club became a melting pot for anyone to walk in and feel free to be themselves. It didn’t matter the music– Simone and Bernie cared about getting people up and moving. Sometimes Simone will perform at Haven and bring the house down the way she used to. In the end, she and Bernie are living happily ever after together.

Does Warren Stay With His Girlfriend?

Image via Prime Video

Back on the West Coast, Warren is still enjoying his life as a musician. For years, he’s continued to play in studios as a session drummer and be a part of some major records; he’s even seen in a session working with his former bandmate, Daisy. He and Lisa Crowne (Lily Donoghue) got married five years after the band broke up and are proud parents to twin girls. Though he doesn’t get asked to sign boobs anymore (except Lisa every so often), he still looks back at his time with the band fondly. In fact, the boat he and his family live on is named Aurora, after their hit album.

Does Eddie Become a Rock Star?

Image via Prime Video

One former member of the band who had a harder time on his own was Eddie. After he hopped into a taxi in Chicago, Eddie started his own band, but it didn’t take off the way his former bands did. In the present day, he’s still out there playing gigs where he can and claims that his life turned out totally fine. However, he doesn’t look totally convinced of it when he tells the interviewer.

Do Karen and Graham Ever Get Back Together?

Image via Amazon Studios

Two people’s lives who turned out exactly the way they always dreamed it would are Graham and Karen. Graham leaving his guitar on the sidewalk in Chicago was indicative of how his life would turn out. He moved back to Pittsburgh and quit the music industry for good. After being heartbroken by Karen, Graham was able to find love again and got married. He has the family he’s always wanted and to this day, he thanks Karen for the life he has now. If it wasn’t for her brutally honest words, Graham admits he’d still be pining after her the way he did before.

Likewise, Karen always wanted to be a rock-n-roll star who got to travel the world and play music for strangers. To this day, Karen is still living that dream as a successful musician who’s been a part of other bands since Daisy Jones & The Six. Though she confirms that she told Graham what he needed to hear that night in Chicago, Karen reveals to the interviewer and the audience that she wasn’t totally honest with him that night – after all this time, Karen loves Graham and Graham never got to hear it. It makes us wonder what could’ve been their lives if she was able to say those three little words back to him.

Who Is the Interviewer?

Image via Amazon Studios

Besides learning the truth behind this legendary band’s infamous breakup, the major reveal in the finale is the identity of the interviewer– Camila and Billy’s daughter, Julia (Seychelle Gabriel). All grown up and with her own camera, she brought everyone together to recount the stories she was too young to understand but lived through alongside her parents. In doing so, she has the chance to bring the band’s story back to life, as well as her mother who got sick and passed away during the process of her interviews; it’s revealed in the finale that every time we see her in Present day, she was wearing a wig and had already passed by the time Julia was done.

What Happened to Camila? And Did She Stay With Billy?

Image via Prime Video

In so many ways, Camila Dunne was the heart at the center of the band, the morning sun sung about in the title track “Aurora.” She was the reason Karen joined Dunne Brothers and stayed for as long as she did. Camila saw a future for Daisy when Daisy couldn’t see it for herself. Both Graham and Eddie have a hard time talking about Camila’s passing because of her impact on their lives. Eddie, in particular, tells Julia that he would’ve been at the funeral had he not been worried that he’d upset Billy; considering his history with the couple, it makes sense, but it’s clear that Eddie has always loved Camila, and he never got over their night together. As for Billy, he calls Camila the love of his life, something he can say with full confidence. He tells his daughter he’d trade all of his success for one more minute with his wife.

Speaking of Billy, after he left the hotel suite in Chicago, Billy went back to rehab. Once he got out, he started going to therapy and joined AA. He made a promise to Camila that he would work for it, and Billy did the work in order to win her back. It took years to build back that trust, but Billy and Camila had a great life together. He wasn’t there for Julia’s birth but once he came back home after the second round of rehab, Billy never missed a school play or a soccer game. Billy became the father his dad never was to him or Graham. To him, he looks back on the music he made and amazed that they were able to leave their mark on the world in that way.

What Happens to Daisy?

Image via Amazon Studios

Now we get to Daisy Jones herself. Once the show ended, and she whispered in Rod’s ear that she was leaving the band, Teddy and Simone arranged for her to check into a rehab center in Minnesota. After getting clean, Daisy continued to be the somebody– she had a successful solo career and continued to sell out her own shows. Once she thought she’d never be a mother, especially after her last phone call with her before the final performance in Chicago; but now she has her own daughter who she adores. Everything she now has in her life came from walking away that night. Though she’s been in love many times now, she still recognizes how her love for Billy was (and remains) different from the rest.

Do Billy and Daisy End Up Together?

Image via Amazon Studios

As Billy and Daisy reflect on what they meant to each other decades ago, they confirm what Camila knew all along– they are two halves in a way they couldn’t find with another person. They struggled with the same things and saw each other fully for the natural disasters that they were. Daisy and Billy burned for the same things in life but in the end, they weren’t what they needed in order to heal. They needed to hold on to the people they love who could actually lift them up. For Daisy, it became her daughter. For Billy, it was his girls, Camila and Julia.

At the end of her interview with Daisy, Julia asks her if she ever wants to do it again. Out of respect for Camila, Daisy believes Camila wouldn’t have liked that. However, Julia knows the truth about this. She reveals to both Daisy and Billy the beginning of Camila’s interview. Camila starts her interview by leaving a message for both of them. She tells Daisy how proud she is of the life she’s made for herself and that she’s still her biggest fan. Camila tells her daughter that she and Billy had a beautiful marriage and that they chose each other even at their worst points. Camila tells Billy that when he’s ready that he needs to give Daisy a call and that Daisy should answer. With Camila’s blessing, Billy goes over to Daisy’s house and knocks on her door. Daisy answers the door and Billy smiles at her. The last shot of the series is Daisy smiling back at him. After all these years, their connection remains just as strong.

Through the tapestry Julia Dunne creates through her interviews, Daisy Jones & The Six and their legendary story have been immortalized. For the highs and lows this band experienced, they created something timeless that continues to be heard today. Their hit album, Aurora, was re-released for CD and it sold somewhere between two and three million CDs. Together they made something special. Camila’s last words to Billy and Daisy are that they still owe her a song. With Daisy opening the door to Billy, the door opens to a potential reunion of the band and maybe a new song in honor of Camila.