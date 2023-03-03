Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of Daisy Jones and the Six.Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, is heading into rock'n'roll territory with their latest book-to-screen project, Daisy Jones and The Six. Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel, the series follows the rise and fall of a 1970s band. In Episode 1, entitled, "Come and Get It", the former band members sit in front of a camera 20 years after they called it quits. Most of them haven't kept in touch since then and haven't discussed the details of their breakup with the world. Until now!

The episode begins with footage from Daisy Jones and The Six's glorious days performing in stadiums, with the glamorous flair outfits and makeup. After the clips roll, viewers are notified that the last time that the band played a show together was on October 4, 1977, in Chicago for the Aurora tour. The rock group was formed by lead singer/guitarist Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), lead singer Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), guitarist and Billy's younger brother Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), bass player Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse), keyboard player Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), and drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon).

As they begin sharing their story, Daisy gives a brief insight into her lonely childhood, having music as her only solace. She reveals that her real name is Margaret and despite having a rich family, she was never shown love by her parents. When Margaret was around 15, she would constantly attend concerts in LA at night and admire bands such as Led Zeppelin, Cream, and The Who. After watching a band perform, the lead singer escorted her to a hotel room and what plays out next is exactly what you can imagine. Having to go to bed with a musician wasn't in the books for her and that traumatic experience sparked the urge to not be naive or shy, but instead become the outspoken and badass girl she wanted to be. That was when Margaret decided to change her name to Daisy Jones and dedicate herself to writing songs and doing drugs.

Image via Amazon Studios

The Dunne Brothers Leave Pittsburgh

Also around his teens, Billy knew that there were only two options in mind for boys in his town: working at the mill or going to war. When Graham decides to use his guitar skills and form a band with his three high school friends (Warren, Eddie, Chuck), Billy decides to help them out by observing and giving pointers. According to Eddie's present-day account, by the second practice, he was basically in the band and by the third, it was his. Their band back in the day was called Dunne Brothers, and it was just a distraction. They would play local gigs, such as weddings and parties. In one of their performances, Billy and Graham spot their long-lost father in the crowd, drunk and flirting with a girl half his age. Disappointed at his behavior and the fact that he abandoned them when they were kids, Billy confronts him and destroys the guitar that he was playing because it belonged to his father. That is when he realizes that playing in a band is worth much more than a hobby, and his bandmates are practically his family. "We are going to be the biggest fucking band in the world someday". Little did they know that they were destined for a crazy ride.

The Dunne Brothers start to get popular in their hometown in Pittsburgh. When Billy meets Camila (Camila Morrone) for the first time at the laundromat, he expects her to know who he is, but she pretends she has never heard about him before. They fall in love, and she practically joins the band by recording videos of their rehearsals and always attending their shows to support them. When Chuck decides to leave the band to go to university and become a dentist, the boys do not take it lightly. Yet, they come up with a solution by switching Eddie from playing the guitar to playing the bass. In their next performance, the Dunne Brothers meet Karen Sirko as she plays the piano for another rock group that went up onstage before them. Graham immediately falls for her, but she rejects his attempt to ask her out on a date.

Despite feeling a bit disappointed by her response, Graham becomes excited again when the Dunne Brothers' set attracts the attention of renowned tour manager Rod Reyes (Timothy Olyphant). Aware of their talent and potential, he encourages the band to leave their hometown and take their chances in LA. Everyone is in favor of this bold move, including Camila, who was at first reluctant at having to leave her family behind.

RELATED: 10 Best TV Shows Like 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Set In The 1970s

Image via Amazon Studios

Daisy Jones Begins Her Music Career

Meanwhile, the Dunne Brothers pack their bags and hit the road with their minivan, Daisy continues to keep her music under wraps. She attends live music events at multiple venues and joins private parties. In one of her outings, she meets Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), a backing vocal who Daisy believes should be front and center. The extra push Simone receives is enough for her to get out of her shell and start a solo career. She and Daisy become best friends and in the same way that she was encouraged to pursue her music, Simone tells Daisy to also chase her dreams. "What are you doing in the crowd instead of on the stage where you want to be," she says.

Yet, there is still a long way to go for Daisy. Especially when the men in her life use her creativity for their benefit without crediting her. One day, she sings in the shower and her powerful vocals captivate her boyfriend immediately. When she shows him her song "Stumbled on Sublime", he takes advantage of her composing efforts and records it as if it were his own. And while that might just seem like a side effect of the music industry, this pattern repeats itself later on in the episode when another boyfriend takes note of a conversation he is having with Daisy, so he can incorporate it into one of his future film projects. Frustrated at being used multiple times, she responds to him with "I'm not the muse. I'm the somebody." To wrap up the episode, the singer-songwriter knows that the only way to make her name great is to hear Simone's advice. Her major step towards a music career is playing at a small local bar. After she receives applause from the few people that were at the bar that night, Daisy leaves hopeful that it is just the beginning of a bigger and brighter future.