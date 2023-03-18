Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of Daisy Jones and The Six.Daisy (Riley Keough) might've thought that Nicky (Gavin Drea) would keep her grounded on tour, but the truth is that no one can stand in the way of the chemistry and rivalry that she has with Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). In Daisy Jones & The Six Episode 8, Daisy reunites with The Six ready to rehearse and get the show on the road. Yet, it becomes clear that she and Billy can't look eye-to-eye on anything. Their love/hate relationship becomes a recipe for disaster as the Aurora tour begins, and the drugs get out of hand. As Nicky seeks to support his wife backstage, he fails to notice that her struggle with addiction is progressively getting worse. The only one that seems to care for her well-being is the same person that can't stand performing next to her every night.

Getting the Show On the Road

In Episode 8, entitled "Looks Like We Made It", The Six are in the studio rehearsing for their upcoming Aurora tour, but are worried that Daisy won't show up. To their surprise, she steps into the studio ready to tour with a husband by her side. Practically sure that Daisy wouldn't come back, Billy is left off guard when she comes in for rehearsal looking to make adjustments to the setlist. The news about Nicky adds to his frustrations because, underneath his pride, he can't help but feel jealous of Daisy being with another man.

Before the band heads to the tour bus, they welcome Rod (Timothy Olyphant) as their manager for the Aurora tour. In their first meeting with him, Daisy and Billy are vocal about having hotel suites on separate floors, private buses, green rooms, and so on. Although it isn't common for emerging artists or bands like Daisy Jones & The Six to get all of their demands approved, their success grants them the opportunity to get all their wishes supplied.

Billy and Daisy's Rivalry Becomes a Public Spectacle

The band's first show is at Albuquerque, and even though Daisy had missed most of the rehearsals before the live concert, everything runs smoothly. While the performances happen during the nighttime, Billy and Daisy must do their fair share of press appearances in the daytime. During the press conference, reporters are all thirsty to get an inside scoop about the meaning behind the songs or the quotes in the controversial Rolling Stone story. Instead of answering the questions, Billy always deviates from them while Daisy tries to answer them honestly. This only goes to show how the two aren't on the same page, and this isn't a secret to anyone in the public eye. Yet, the bickering between them always comes to an end when they deliver electrifying performances on stage.

While on the road, Billy refrains from getting into drugs or alcohol the way he did on The Six's first tour. Whenever Daisy, Graham (Will Harrison), Karen (Suki Waterhouse), Eddie (Josh Whitehouse), and Warren (Sebastian Chacon) want to party after the shows, he stays alone in his private tour bus. Billy only agrees to go to a party when Camila (Camila Morrone) comes for a visit, and even so, he always refuses an alcoholic beverage. During the party that Camila goes to, she talks to Eddie for the first time after they went out for drinks (and did other things) in Episode 6. Despite not regretting their one-time fling, she says that it will never happen again.

Daisy's Addiction Leads Her to Rock Bottom

With plenty of tour dates ahead, Daisy begins to notice that she no longer feels like her relationship with her husband is bringing her all the joy that she desires. As she navigates multiple sound checks and live concerts, Daisy becomes even more dependent on drugs to get by. The side effects start to kick in when she begins to mess up lyrics, gets dizzy on stage, and has to even snort cocaine in the middle of a performance to keep the energy going. Billy becomes the only person that is truly worried about her condition because he went through a similar situation the last time he was on the road. He even talks to Nicky about Daisy's addiction, but her husband doesn't acknowledge Billy's input because he thinks that Billy is envious of Daisy's talent and happiness.

Instead of being more attentive to Daisy and helping her overcome the vice, Nicky encourages her to use drugs even more. During one of the band's shows, Daisy trips on stage and hurts her knee. Billy drags her backstage to attend to her wound and recommends she quits performing for the rest of that night, but she refuses to listen to him. Not only does she go behind the mic again, but she starts singing "Look At Us Now" (which was not included on the set list). This performance decision helps Daisy accomplish exactly what she wants, which is to show her duet partner that she doesn't need him to succeed and that his commentary isn't important to her.

As she goes back to her room and becomes even more intoxicated with coke, Billy decides to kick Daisy out of the band for her behavior. When he knocks on her door in the hotel, Nicky opens it and says that everything is fine with his wife, even though he doesn't seem to be telling the truth. Billy forces Nicky to open the door all the way so that he can check what happened and by the time he sees Daisy laying on the ground unconscious and isn't breathing, the frontman is in a panic and embraces her. While he tries to wake her up, Nicky acts like a coward and packs all his belongings as fast as he can to evade the situation instead of ensuring his wife is alive and well. By the time her husband flees, Daisy opens her eyes slowly and says the phrase, "It's you" to Billy.

The dramatic conclusion to this episode marks the rekindling between Daisy and Billy because, despite all the fighting, they still care for one another. Although Daisy believed in Episode 7 that her marriage to Nicky would allow her to not be emotionally drawn to Billy, Episode 8 shows that Billy is the only person that looks after her the way she deserves to be cared for.