The recently released miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six — based on the hit novel of the same name — is full of deeply complex characters, each with distinct flaws but also admirable qualities that had us rooting for their happy endings. One character, however, stood out from the pack due to his unwavering optimism and his grounded perspective. Drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon) understood that despite some of the hardships of the rockstar gig, he and his bandmates were living a one-in-a-million dream. Through his loyal nature, his humble attitude, and his pure zest for life, Warren was consistently a breath of fresh air in the tremendously talented, but totally turbulent rock band.

Warren Brings Much-Needed Joy to 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Anyone watching Daisy Jones & The Six can see that Warren possesses an innate joy that separates him from the rest of the group. When we meet the band in Episode 1, it’s clear that most of them are dealing with some pretty intense feelings, both in their interviews and the flashbacks to their younger selves. Present-day Billy (Sam Claflin) is haunted by a loss we haven’t yet learned about, while his younger self (Dan Roe) already possesses the dreaded but crucial ego necessary to being a frontman. Eddie (Joshua Whitehouse) obviously envies Billy’s raw magnetism and talents, and a teenage Graham (Sloane Letourneau) is nursing a heartbreak that we know won’t be his last. Warren, on the other hand, starts out with a playful “let’s get this party started,” and this sentiment pretty well carries him throughout the course of the series.

Warren almost always has a smile on his face during his interview moments and is always able to laugh about the drama, like when the band tries to audition new frontmen after Billy quits. Warren also tells the interviewer that when Billy went to rehab for the first time and the band went on hiatus, Warren just cleaned boats and did drugs, and evidently loved every minute of it. Even during difficult times, the drummer always seems to find a silver lining.

Warren Stands Up for his Friends

Perhaps even more important than his constant positivity, Warren is an undeniably good friend. He’s often the first to offer words of encouragement and is a force of stability when things get rough for his bandmates. It’s also worth noting that when his friends are involved in altercations, he always allows them to do what they need to do and only steps in when his help is needed. When Billy and Graham (Will Harrison) confront their father at one of their early gigs, Warren is there with a supportive hand on the shoulder until Graham punches his dad and has to be pulled away. Later in Daisy Jones & The Six when Daisy is confronting her husband Nicky (Gavin Drea) after her overdose, Warren stands in front of his other bandmates protectively and allows Daisy to say her piece, but immediately steps in to defend Daisy when Nicky gets physical.

While it isn’t cool that Warren sexualizes Daisy (Riley Keough) when she first joins The Six, she calls him out on his behavior and he immediately cuts it out. Not objectifying your buddies definitely doesn’t get you a gold star, but Warren consistently proves himself as a friend to Daisy from this point on. He makes her laugh in the studio when they goof off before recording, and he and Karen (Suki Waterhouse) back Daisy up when she tells Billy that ‘Regret Me’ should be on their debut album — and we all know that Billy is a difficult person to stand up to.

Sebastian Chacon Offers a Grounded Perspective to ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

Warren had loads of endearing moments on Daisy Jones & The Six, but perhaps his best is in the series finale when he tries to give his close friend Eddie some much-needed perspective. Throughout the show, Eddie is constantly jealous of Billy’s unofficial position as the band’s leader. While it makes sense that he’s frustrated by Billy’s arrogant sense of authority, Eddie doesn’t seem to get how lucky he is to be a part of the band at all. Warren, however, understands that he and his bandmates are incredibly lucky, and he isn’t afraid of being honest with his friend and offering this perspective. Eddie talks about feeling like a “second-class citizen in a first-class resort,” while Warren is just happy to be at the metaphorical resort in the first place.

In the vein of rockstar vanity, if Daisy Jones & The Six shows us anything it’s that being in a rock band requires some sense of ego. Even so, Warren has no air of superiority and is sure to seize every opportunity that being in the band affords him. We watch him shoot his shot with an actress on SNL and eventually marry her, and we admire him as he takes in every moment of his fame instead of worrying about the fact that he isn’t the star. Warren wasn’t in the band for the limelight but rather for the love of his friends and the music. We can see his face fall in the season finale, while he sits on the tour bus and realizes that the days of The Six are over, but he also seems to respect his friends’ decisions to leave. After the dissolution of the group, Warren is content to work as a session drummer for other artists — including Daisy — because for him, the fame was just a fringe benefit of getting to make great music.

As Daisy Jones & The Six was largely about addiction and grief, it was important to show the struggles and triumphs of Warren’s bandmates, and how they dealt with their demons and the surprising death of Camila (Camila Morrone). However, on a show that dealt with so much turmoil and heartbreak, Warren brought a much-needed levity, and Sebastian Chacon imbued him with such sincerity that by the end of the show Warren feels like an old friend. As the series ends and he sails off on the Aurora, Warren reminds us that we have to appreciate the great moments for what they are, rather than mourning the fact that they can’t last forever.