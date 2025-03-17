This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich will be seen together in an upcoming romantic comedy titled The Last Resort. Donald Petrie will direct the story that will see Ridley stepping into the shoes of Brooke, a young man determined to prove that she's ready to administer her father's business. Alden Ehrenreich will portray Ben. The character is described as an expatriate pilot who will help Brooke discover what makes her new home so great. Daisy Ridley's character will be forced to decide between the life she has fought for, and the life destiny offers her. Principal photography for The Last Resort is set to begin next month.

Daisy Ridley is ready to tackle her next project after being recently seen as Ava Newman in We Bury the Dead. The horror story written and directed by Zak Hilditch saw Ridley portraying a woman who was looking for her husband in the middle of a catastrophic situation. And while it's been a while since audiences have seen Alden Ehrenreich on the big screen, Cocaine Bear confirmed that the performer is charming in every genre. The stage has been set for Ehrenreich to make his triumphant return in what promises to be a fun story about two people falling in love.

Both Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich are known for their work in the Star Wars franchise. Solo: A Star Wars Story allowed Ehrenreich to portray a younger version of the character made famous by Harrison Ford. And Daisy Ridley had the immense responsibility of leading the Star Wars sequel trilogy almost a decade ago. Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in a new adventure from the galaxy far, far away directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Lucasfilm is still working on the sequel that will mark the Jedi's first appearance since Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

'The Last Resort' Hails From the Team Behind 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days'

Image via LucasFilm

The Last Resort will be directed by Donald Petrie. The filmmaker previously worked on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the classic that pitched Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson working together in an unforgettable love story. There's no denying that Petrie has a natural talent for portraying romantic narratives on the screen. The script for The Last Resort will be written by Karen McCullah, who also worked on the development of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Could a new genre classic be on the way? Audiences are about to find out.

