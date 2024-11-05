Daisy Ridley has found her next project, and it will be a story that will take the performer to a role unlike anything audiences have seen from her before. According to Variety, Ridley has been tapped to star in Dedication. The upcoming action movie will be directed by Martin Campbell, who recently worked with the actress on Cleaner. Ridley continues to stay booked and busy during the new stage of her career, after the Star Wars sequel trilogy demanded much of her time before the pandemic began. Dedication will allow the artist to portray a character who will find herself stuck on a very dangerous mission.

Dedication will be centered around Major Billie Jean Parker. Ridley's protagonist will be a Marine Corps commander who will lose everything after a mission under her leadership results in civilian casualties. In order to clear her mind, Parker will visit her sick father. But her target's son isn't done with her yet. The protagonist of Dedication will be haunted by the aftermath of her mission. Bento Romatas will launch an attack on Parker after the capturing of his father, Omar. Parker will need to use the best of her abilities as a Marine Corps to survive in the upcoming action-packed story.

Martin Campbell will take on Dedication after working alongside Daisy Ridley in Cleaner. The upcoming action thriller will see the actress portraying Joey Locke in a narrative where activists will take over an energy company’s annual gala. Problems will arise when more radical members of the group decide to take some of the guests as hostages. Campbell also directed Green Lantern, the infamous DC Comics adaptation that saw Ryan Reynolds playing a hero long before the Deadpool franchise launched his career into a new direction.

Daisy Ridley Will Return to 'Star Wars'

Dedication will allow Daisy Ridley to play a role very different from what has been seen from the rest of her career, but audiences are also waiting for the actress' return to her most famous role. Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming Star Wars movie, which will be set after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. A release date for Daisy Ridley's return as Rey hasn't been set by Disney, but in the meantime, the performer will be able to explore projects such as Dedication.

A release date for Dedication hasn't been set.