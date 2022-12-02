Daisy Ridley has set her next project, one which will bring her to the small screen. The Star Wars actress has signed on to star in and executive produce The Christie Affair, based on the novel of the same name by Nina de Gramont. It is a historical fiction novel about the highly publicized affair of mystery novelist Agatha Christie’s husband.

In real life, after Christie’s husband’s affair became public, she disappeared. Her disappearance made international headlines and an exhaustive manhunt was conducted for eleven days before she was found staying in a hotel under a fake name. Christie never publicly commented on what happened in those eleven days and left the whole event out of her autobiography. Gramont’s The Christie Affair asks “what happened in those eleven days.” Told from the perspective of Christie’s husband’s mistress, Nan O’Dea (Ridley), The Christie Affair takes details from the affair and disappearance and weaves them together with fictional elements to create a murder mystery that sees Nan and Agatha's lives become intertwined in more ways than they expected.

Ridley is obviously best known for her starring role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The Christie Affair is actually a great fit for the actress, as she previously starred in Murder on the Orient Express, an adaptation of Christie’s novel. She can next be seen in the upcoming films Sometimes I Think About Dying, The Marsh King’s Daughter, and Young Woman and the Sea.

The Christie Affair was published in February 2022, and it quickly became a hit. It was a number one bestseller in the UK and was on the New York Times Bestseller list. The novel is being adapted by Juliette Towhidi, whose past writing credits include another murder mystery with the BBC miniseries Death Comes to Pemberley as well as the film Calendar Girls, Testament of Youth, and Love, Rosie.

Miramax TV is set to develop the series and produce it with Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Rich Green, Jeremy Bell, and DJ Goldberg serving as executive producers alongside Ridley. Marina Niel will be supervising the project for Miramax UK. About Ridley signing onto the project, Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax TV, had the following to say:

“We couldn’t be more grateful to be joined by Daisy on this incredible project – as both the star as well as our producing partner. Daisy is one of the most captivating and talented actors working today, and we’re excited for her to bring Nina de Gramont’s fascinating ‘Nan O’Dea’ to life.”

