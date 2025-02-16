Daisy Ridley is back in action this spring with the thriller Cleaner, and she has nothing but praise for the film's director, veteran action maven Martin Campbell. She spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub at a Q&A for the film, which was attended by Collider's Leah Marilla Thomas.

Ridley notes that Campbell's attachment to the project was the first thing that drew her to it, "The first thing I saw was Martin Campbell, and I was like, 'Legend.'" She went on to elaborate on the strengths of Campbell and his filmography, "I really think that's what makes Martin's films so special, because of course the action's amazing," she explained. "And they're real spectacles, but he always has this real beating heart at the center of his movies, always with a lot of joy and laughter, too, sometimes in unexpected places." Ridley then went into specifics about Campbell's flair with dialogue, and his acting philosophy:

"One of the things that he talks about a lot is musicality in lines. It's something I've never been cognizant about, but it's something he's very specific about. He'd often listen to a take and not watch it, which I've never had a director do before, just to feel the rhythm of the music of the language. What I love about him; he's so amazing at action, of course, but he's so specific about character. The thing he loves to say is 'communion.' I really love that word now because to me, it just means 'what are you doing with this action on screen? Are you close enough? Are you sharing enough?' He'll come over, and he'll be close to your face, running it before you shoot it, and then he'll come and do it again. It's a wonderful way to work."

Who Is Martin Campbell?

The New Zealand-born Campbell started as a journeyman director in the UK, helming comedies and TV shows, before gaining critical attention with the 1985 thriller miniseries Edge of Darkness. He took on several subsequent American film projects, including the Fred Ward horror noir Cast a Deadly Spell, before being chosen to revitalize the James Bond franchise, which had lain dormant for six years. The resulting film, GoldenEye, was Pierce Brosnan's debut as Bond and brought the series out of the Cold War with a massive global hit.

Campbell repeated the trick with Casino Royale, sending the Bond franchise in another new direction with new Bond Daniel Craig. Othernotable film projects include The Mask of Zorro, Green Lantern, and the American remake of Edge of Darkness; he also directed "Three Men and Adena," which is considered one of the greatest episodes of the seminal crime drama Homicide: Life on the Street. Last year he directed the war film Dirty Angels, starring Eva Green; he is next set to reunite with Ridley for the action thriller Dedication.

Cleaner stars Ridley as Joey, a dishonorably discharged soldier who works as a window cleaner at One Canada Square, one of the tallest buildings in the UK. When ecoterrorists led by Clive Owen take over the building, Joey has to call upon her skills to rescue their hostages, including her own brother.

Cleaner will premiere in theaters on February 21, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.