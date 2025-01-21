After leading the Star Wars universe (and returning), Daisy Ridley is gearing up to get back in action in a new action-thriller called Cleaner. Collider is thrilled to partner with Quiver Distribution to exclusively reveal the film's brand-new theatrical poster to kick off the one-month countdown to the movie's premiere date on February 21, 2025.

The new poster reveals an upside-down Ridley who seems to have just broken out of a window, with shards of glass everywhere. What adds an extra layer of tension to the moment is the fact that she's hanging off the side of a skyscraper, Tom Cruise-style, and pointing a gun at something or someone that seems to be much higher than she is. If you are wondering why she would be hanging outside a building, the synopsis of Cleaner explains it: In the story, Ridley plays Joey, an ex-soldier who abandoned the adrenaline-fueled military world to become a window cleaner. Little did she know she'd be forced back into action once she's at work and suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building.

The synopsis also reveals how Joey gets roped into the poster's moment. The inside of the building is populated with 300 guests attending a gala event for an energy company. Everything changes when a group of activists takes over the event and takes everyone hostage. Their intention is to expose the company as corrupt, but everything goes off the rails when one extremist among the activists announces he's ready to kill hostages to send a message to the world.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Cleaner'?

Cleaner is directed by Martin Campbell, who is no stranger to action movies. He previously helmed two 007 entries, Casino Royale and GoldenEye, as well as Vertical Limit and Edge of Darkness. The cast also features Taz Skylar (One Piece), Ray Fearon (Barbie), Lee Boardman (Enola Holmes 2), Rufus Jones (Wonka) and Clive Owen (American Crime Story: Impeachment). The screenplay is written by Simon Uttley (Alleycats), Paul Andrew Williams (London to Brighton) and Matthew Orton (Devil's Peak).

Looking at the poster, the trailer and images for Cleaner, it's impossible not to compare it with other action gems such as Mission: Impossible, Die Hard and John Wick. It's exciting to see Ridley embrace her action-hero potential. Cleaner is set to premiere in theaters on February 21. You can check out the trailer below and admire the exclusive new poster above: