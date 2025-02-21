Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub chats with Daisy Ridley for Martin Campbell's Cleaner.

In this interview, Ridley breaks down her training process for the film and discusses working with Clive Owen and performing her stunts.

Ridley also talks about Star Wars, her favorite movies and TV shows, upcoming projects like We Bury the Dead, and what else she's got in the works.

Since her massive breakout as Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, actress Daisy Ridley has taken the opportunity to expand her reach in the industry. She not only headlines major franchise blockbusters but lends her star power to indie projects like 2023's Sometimes I Think About Dying, which she also served as a producer on. Alongside life and creative partner and screenwriter Tom Bateman, the duo also collaborate on original feature ideas like last year's Magpie.

Most recently, you can catch Ridley tackling yet another filmmaking first as she leads a heart-pounding action movie in Martin Campbell's highrise thriller Cleaner. In the film, Ridley plays Joey Locke, an ex-soldier and window cleaner who discovers that a group of criminal activists have taken hostages in the building she works for, including her younger brother (Matthew Tuck).

Following a special screening in NYC, Ridley sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub for an extended Q&A to talk about working with Campbell and Clive Owen on their Die Hard throwback, the intense training process, and performing stunts. She also discusses her Star Wars legacy, her interest in Greta Gerwig's take on The Chronicles of Narnia, her SXSW zombie movie, and the many projects she has cooking. Check out the full conversation in the video above, or you can read the transcript below.

Get to Know Daisy Ridley

Which director is she hoping to work with? Will she be in the new Harry Potter series?