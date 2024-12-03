Daisy Ridley is no stranger to action and adventure as the star of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and we now know when we'll be able to see her in her next high-stakes outing. Cleaner, an action film starring Ridley and Clive Owen, has been acquired by Quiver Distribution, which will release the film in the United States on February 21, 2025, according to Deadline. While some of the plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, this film should be an easy return to form for the British actress.

The film, set in London, will star Ridley as Joey — an ex-soldier who now works in the U.K.'s capital city as a window cleaner. The film mostly takes place in one of the country's tallest buildings, the One Canada Square. It will see a group of radical activists, led by Owen, take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts, according to a synopsis of the film. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. The responsibility then falls on Ridley's character to save the people inside - while suspended 50 floors high.

Cleaner is directed by veteran James Bond filmmaker Martin Campbell from a screenplay by Simon Uttley, and will also star Taz Skylar. The project comes from Qwerty Films and Anton, with Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant producing. "This film is such an intense ride featuring some of the most vigorous action sequences we have seen in years," Quiver Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman said of the film in a statement obtained by Deadline.

'Cleaner' is Ridley's Toughest Action Role

Close

While Ridley is no stranger to stunt work having played Rey in the Star Wars sequels (and gearing up for another Rey-led film), Cleaner apparently brought things to a new level. This was confirmed by Ridley herself in an interview with Collider:

"I would say this is probably the toughest action I've done. I have two big fights, and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women. And it's not that easy to come by. Atomic Blonde is a good recent one and there are bits and bobs, but the intention of the stunt team, and Martin, and me was that the fights would be just as brutal between me and the woman I fight, and then between me and the guy I fight. "It was tough, but because I've done other actiony stuff, you know, [and] you've just got that bit inside you, you're like, ‘I think I can't do it again, but I can, and I shall. I'm excited. I believe there's a first cut happening currently and people are watching it."

Ridley isn't done with these types of projects, either, as she is set to re-team with Campbell for the upcoming film Dedication.

Cleaner hits theaters on Feb. 21, 2025. Ridley's latest film, Young Woman and the Sea, is streaming on Disney+ now.

8 10 Young Woman and the Sea Charting the true story of a pioneering female swimmer who sets out to conquer the English Channel, a feat dominated by men in the early 20th century. Her grueling preparation and the swim itself test her physical and emotional limits, challenging societal expectations and changing perceptions of women in sports. Release Date May 31, 2024 Director Joachim Rønning Cast Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham Christopher Eccleston , Jeanette Hain Runtime 100 Minutes Writers Jeff Nathanson , Glenn Stout

Watch on Disney+