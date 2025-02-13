Daisy Ridley has conquered the galaxy far, far, away in three (and counting) Star Wars films. But what about beyond the wardrobe? At a Q&A in New York City hosted by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub, following an early screening of Cleaner, the star said she's already pursued another childhood favorite. "Greta Gerwig is up there," Ridley said when asked which actors or directors were on her bucket list at this juncture in her career. She's straight-up asked to be in Gerwig's upcoming adaptations of C.S. Lewis' series of fantasy novels The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. (As she should!)

"But I was like 'it's gonna be Saoirse Ronan,'" she speculated. "I'm a huge fan. Of course, she's going to be absolutely amazing, and it might not be [Ronan] but yeah... I asked. Yeah, I'm shameless." The auteur will direct at least two films, kicking off a franchise for the streamer. "[Gerwig's] so brilliant with actors," Ridley continued, "and the fact that actors keep working with her again is such a testament to her. I love her movies."

Based on what Ridley said about working with director Martin Campbell on Cleaner later in the Q&A, Ridley and Gerwig would likely get on well. The actress mentioned that Campbell stresses the importance of "musicality" in dialogue and will sometimes close his eyes and listen to a take rather than watching it so that he can make sure the rhythm is right. Gerwig does this too, according to Margot Robbie in the Variety Actors on Actors interview with Cillian Murphy.

Gerwig’s First ‘Narnia’ Film Is Likely A Prequel

Image via A24

According to ScreenRant, and per Jason Isaacs of all people, the first movie in the Netflix Narnia series will be an adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, the sixth book in Lewis' series that serves as a prequel. A recent casting call seeking one boy and one girl in the lead roles supports this. The protagonists of The Magician's Nephew are two young children named Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, not the four Pevensie children.

It's unclear which role Ridley thinks is destined for Ronan. Possibly an adult Lucy or Susan Pevansie in one of the later books. Possibly Jadis, a.k.a. the White Witch infamously portrayed by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe who does appear in The Magician's Nephew. But while those are the most famous female characters in the series, they aren't the only ones. There's Jill Pole, a fan-favorite character who did not appear in the films. Polly returns as an adult. And there are other minor characters who may have an expanded role in Gerwig's adaptation. Heck, Jadis even has a sister. Suffice it to say, there's hope for Ridley's dream to eventually come true!

