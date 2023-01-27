Daisy Ridley fans have every reason to rejoice. In the years following The Rise of Skywalker, it's felt like we've had to do without her sunny personality and compelling presence on our screens. While her latest film Sometimes I Think About Dying, which just had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, isn't exactly "sunny," it's still a welcome return for the actress, whose last major role was in 2021's Chaos Walking.

But even as the hype for Sometimes I Think About Dying continues to go, Ridley is already looking to the future. In a Sundance interview with Collider's Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub, Ridley was asked about her newest project, Magpie, which she was set to begin filming the Monday after leaving Park City, and which holds very personal significance to her. Of the upcoming film, which was written by Ridley's husband Tom Bateman based on Ridley's own original concept, the actress said:

The movie follows a family, a woman who is at home with a baby, pushed slightly beyond her limits. Her husband, who is chaperoning their daughter into a film set, and who falls in love with the actress playing the mother. It's fantasy versus reality, and what things mean and different perspectives, and what they lend to how we view characters. And also, what the audience’s biases may inform when they're projecting onto the characters. So it's a lot of things.

She elaborated on the project, confirming that she will be playing the role of the mom, and praising the whole collaborative process, saying:

My husband, [Tom Bateman], wrote it. It's excellent and we have an amazing cast and crew. Honestly, from working on this, it's just the power of what people can do together if everyone is like, “This is what we're doing, we're holding hands. We have limited time, we have a limited budget, this is what we have to do…” and we get to be part of amazing things.

Of Ridley's latest film Sometimes I Think About Dying, Collider's Ross Bonaime gave it an A-, saying in his review that "Sometimes I Think About Dying is a dark comedy of restraint and quiet, but that silence holds an incredible amount of power and emotion," adding that the film might be Ridley's best performance to date.

