Daisy Ridley will always be inseparable from the role of Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but in the six years that she’s been away from a galaxy Far, Far Away, she’s also featured in some projects that have flown under the radar. Her first major post-Star Wars role came two years after The Rise of Skywalker in Chaos Walking, the sci-fi adventure which she stars alongside MCU veteran Tom Holland, and she has also appeared in projects like The Marsh King’s Daughter with Ben Mendelsohn and Young Woman and the Sea with Stephen Graham. During a recent Q&A with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, where Leah Marilla Thomas was also in attendance, to promote her new movie, Cleaner, Ridley was asked which of her movies she wishes more people would have seen, and her answer might surprise you:

“Probably Magpie, though many of you [in attendance] would have seen it. It’s very personal and close to my heart, and I love the movie.”

Magpie is based on an original idea from Ridley herself, and Shazad Latif and Matilda Lutz star alongside her in the film. Ridley’s husband, Tom Bateman, even wrote the screenplay for Magpie, with Sam Yates directing, and the film earned scores of 83% from critics and 81% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Magpie tells the story of a couple who find their lives turned upside down when their daughter is cast in a production alongside a controversial star. During the same Q&A with Weintraub, Ridley also revealed that she is working with her husband Bateman on another project, but she declined to share many details. She did mention that they’re waiting for the green light on it, so fans can only hope that we learn more about the movie/series soon.

