The Big Picture Daisy Ridley has filmed an action-thriller titled Cleaner with director Martin Campbell.

Ridley considers Cleaner to be the toughest action she's done, focusing on brutal fight sequences with both female and male characters.

Cleaner does not have a release date yet, but Ridley believes the first cut of it is finished.

Daisy Ridley's return to Star Wars is, naturally, a headline in itself. But the actress is working on other roles too, which are arguably just as exciting. Ridley has recently wrapped filming on Cleaner, an action-thriller starring Clive Owen and directed by the veteran action director Martin Campbell, best known for his work on two iconic James Bond movies — GoldenEye and Casino Royale, as well as the terrific Mask of Zorro.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at SXSW, where she was promoting her latest film, Magpie, Ridley enthusiastically labeled working with Campbell as "great," listing off films like those mentioned above, adding that his "sensibility" runs through the movie. For those who might not be read in on the film's plot, Ridley has you covered. She explained:

"So Cleaner is about a woman, me, who is a window cleaner and is outside a building, cleaning some windows and everything sort of gets a little strange inside the building. And basically, some eco-activists have stormed the building and have some terms to be met. It just so happens that my character knows MMA and knows how to shoot. My character gets in touch with the police and I have to fight my way in, fight with the bad guys. It was really intense. It's funny [because] I'm mid-shooting something now which is like, ‘Yeah, a few takes, onwards.’ Martin is a real perfectionist and it was amazing. One of his notes was ‘Just didn't feel it that time, try again.’ And you're like, ‘Okay!’ But there's always humor in his films, obviously amazing action. It's like a classic action movie. But emotionally, it was amazing, like a real exploration. The guy that plays my brother is called Matt. He's amazing, never acted in anything before. And really my character's motivation is getting to her brother who she has done wrong by. So it's very, in amongst all this craziness, it's [a] very beautiful coming together of these siblings."

How Prepared for Action Is Daisy Ridley?

Ridley is no stranger to action scenes and choreography, skills that significantly bolster her credentials for action movies. Her journey through Star Wars demanded extensive physical preparation, including combat training, stamina building, and mastering complex choreography for lightsaber duels, all of which showcased her ability to handle physically demanding roles. But as she explained, that paled in comparison to her work on Cleaner.

"I would say this is probably the toughest action I've done. I have two big fights, and it was interesting because we were trying to research really good female action, like women fighting women," Ridley said. "And it's not that easy to come by. Atomic Blonde is a good recent one and there are bits and bobs, but the intention of the stunt team, and Martin, and me was that the fights would be just as brutal between me and the woman I fight, and then between me and the guy I fight."

Ridley concluded by adding that, although she was sometimes plagued by self-doubt around her action abilities, the voice inside her that told her to get up and keep going was deafening, adding that she couldn't wait to share the finished product with audiences, with the first cut of the movie currently undergoing test screenings. "It was tough, but because I've done other actiony stuff, you know, [and] you've just got that bit inside you, you're like, ‘I think I can't do it again, but I can, and I shall,'" she said. "I'm excited. I believe there's a first cut happening currently and people are watching it."

