Daisy Ridley is one of the most versatile yet underrated actresses working in Hollywood today. Ridley was introduced to the world primarily from her breakout role as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, alongside John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. During the height of the trilogy, Ridley would often hop into large ensemble casts in a supporting role. Although the trilogy under the Disney umbrella came to an end in 2019, she hasn’t lost her love for the franchise. Ridley is set to reprise her role in an upcoming Rey-centric movie, Star Wars: New Jedi Order.

However, there’s more to Ridley than Star Wars, and in recent years, she has proven that. From showstopping action like Cleaner to thrillers like Magpie, Ridley has expanded her filmography in a way that highlights her range as an actress. With this in mind, let’s look back at Daisy Ridley’s best movies.

10 ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ (2023)

Directed by Neil Burger

Image via Lionsgate

Helena’s (Ridley) past comes back to haunt her in The Marsh King’s Daughter. Based on the novel by Karen Dionne, Helena’s mom, Beth (Caren Pistorius), is abducted by Jacob (Ben Mendelsohn) while she’s pregnant with Helena. Helena was taught to hunt, as well as other survival skills, as a child until Jacob was finally arrested. Years later, he escapes prison and is on his way to find Helena and her new family.

The Marsh King’s Daughter is a middle-of-the-road thriller that tries to sell you on the danger with little success. For what Ridley is given, she does her best to bring out Helena’s depth, particularly through her quieter scenes as she adjusts to the mundanity of an office job. Much of Ridley’s talents are wasted on this film, but she’s also the reason why The Marsh King’s Daughter isn’t a complete failure.